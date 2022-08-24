“I would cut LeBron the slack I’m going to cut Brady” - NBA analyst says LeBron James has earned a level of deference like Tom Brady due to his longevity

Nick Wright believes LeBron James has earned his way into being cut slack in the same regard Tom Brady is. He cites their longevity.

Wright outlined:

“I would cut LeBron the slack I’m going to cut Brady.”

Stepping into his 20th season, LeBron James has helped define longevity.

During last season, at 37-years-old, James averaged 30.3 points-per-game. Stats like these, at his age, are unreal. This proves he has earned the respect Nick Wright speaks about.

Wright added:

“If I am being honest, if LeBron was mysteriously gone from training camp for 10 days, would I say ‘bad teammate not doing it’ or would I say, ‘guys, he's been in the league 20 years, if he needs time’ … I'd say the latter not the former.”

Earning that level of respect allows LeBron James to better manage his body and overall health. If he needs some extra time to manage that, he has earned that right.

Tom Brady just recently took time off from preseason games and training due to personal reasons his team would not elaborate on. For his age, and all he has done for the NFL, Brady’s absence was pardoned with no trouble.

Nick believes James deserves the same treatment. If he needs time off for whatever reason, he has earned the right to take a seat.

Tom Brady has played 22 seasons of football and has made it to the Super Bowl in 10 of those seasons. LeBron James is going into his 20th season of basketball and has made it to 10 Finals series.

Though Brady is more victorious, having won seven rings to James’ four, the comparison stands.

LeBron James' career stats speak for themselves

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

LeBron James is a different breed of player. Averaging 30.3 points-per-game, and even being in the top spot for points close to the season ending, shows James’ longevity.

There was no questioning LeBron’s ability to command the game and stay healthy while he does it. The lasting efforts from “The King” have been notably present since day one.

James spends a great amount on ensuring his body stays healthy. It seems to have paid off, as Wright has begun the conversation around LeBron earning the Tom Brady treatment.

James’ domination has been met with criticism from Jordan-heads, or people who cannot get behind the LeBron hype. No matter the turbulence, LeBron stays delivering.

It is about time, at least, one person recognized James earning that Brady level of deference. “The King” is arguably owed a break without quarrel after 20 years of greatness.

