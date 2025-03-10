"I'd just do it behind closed doors" - Ex-Warriors guard co-signs LeBron James' heated exchange with Stephen A. Smith over Bronny James slander

LeBron James' spat with Stephen A. Smith has been the talk of the town over the past couple of days. There have been various opinions circulating about the manner of the public exchange between the Lakers superstar and the media icon, judging right or wrong in how the situation played out.

Ad

Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. is someone who has weighed in on the situation, stating that he agrees with what James did. Though he says that he would have had the same conversation in private.

The spat involving LeBron James and Stephen A. stemmed from the "First Take" host's critical remarks about Bronny James and his place in the NBA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hardaway, part of the iconic 'Run TMC' trio during his stint with the Golden State Warriors, is a basketball icon who has also had his son feature in the league.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"LeBron has the right to come and confront you whenever he wants to confront you. I'd do the same thing. I'd just do it behind closed doors. I'd say, 'Look, come here, man. Let me talk to you for a second. I go there and I talk to you and I present something in your ear. I'm not going to be in front of everybody,'" said Tim Hardaway Sr. on 'Run it Back' on Monday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lou Williams, another former professional, stepped in to state that LeBron James was merely "standing on business," agreeing with Hardaway Sr. on his take.

The panel seemed to be in agreement with James' action under one caveat. It is that there was no better way to deal with the situation, considering that Stephen A. Smith reportedly denied a private audience with the Lakers star.

'Run it Back' panel claims LeBron James tried to reach out to Stephen A. Smith privately

There aren't many other reports suggesting that this was LeBron James' last straw to protect his son from media criticism. The panel comprising Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams did state that there were attempts by the Lakers star to have a private conversation with Stephen A. Smith.

Ad

They claim that the outreach was denied by the media personality. This allegedly left James with no choice but to tackle the situation as it played out.

LeBron James and Bronny James in action for the Lakers - Source: Getty

The whole controversy arose from LeBron's statements of Bronny being NBA-ready way before his selection in the draft and Stephen A.'s takedown on the same after Bronny's slow start in the NBA.

Ad

James, being the ever-present father, took offense to the same, leading to the meltdown on national television for everyone to see.

Media figures might just take some caution before criticizing Bronny James now, as drawing the ire of the NBA's most recognizable name isn't exactly a desirable situation to be in. If Stephen A. Smith isn't immune to such a reaction, one would reckon that no one is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback