“I didn’t care anymore” - Joel Embiid says he did a lot of "chasing around" with Ben Simmons, believes Simmons will take Brooklyn Nets to another level

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons' relationship did not work, and with Simmons now with the Brooklyn Nets, it seems like that drama is over. However, the questions still arise, and the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star shed more light on his side of the story.

In an interview that aired Tuesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” Embiid talked about his relationship with Simmons. He said:

“I did a lot of chasing around, you know? Trying to get him back, and you know try to make him, you know feel comfortable again. It was tough. I didn’t care anymore.”

It was clear that Simmons did not want to be a part of the 76ers anymore. After a few successful seasons together, it seemed like a shock that the pair fell apart so fast. However, Embiid acknowledged that Simmons is a good player and that he could very much help out the Nets. He said:

“He is a great player, and I think, you know, whatever he is going to add to Brooklyn is going to take them up to another level.”

The pair played four seasons together, finishing with the third-best record in the Eastern Conference twice and with the best record once.

Joel Embiid's life after Simmons

Joel Embiid at the 2022 NBA All-Star practice

With Simmons sitting out, Joel Embiid stepped up and played like an MVP. In fact, he might be the front-runner for the award.

Embiid has averaged 29.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Almost every part of his game has been better, from his 3-point shooting (making 37% on 3.7 per game) to averaging a career high in assists. He has been the perfect franchise piece and, if he stays on this course, has an excellent chance of winning the MVP.

Joel Embiid was pretty much double-teamed all night. He still had:



42 PTS

14 REB

5 AST

14-21 FG

3-4 3P

W at Bucks



Literally unstoppable.

Even without Simmons, the 76ers have still been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, in large part due to Embiid. The 76ers (35-23) are third in a tight East.

Embiid has played so sensationally, willing the 76ers to success, with some help but no pure elite support. Embiid will be receiving an All-Star partner, with Philadelphia trading Simmons for James Harden, when the games restart. This could make the 76ers title contenders but could be a damper on Embiid's MVP chances, now that he no longer needs to be the main offensive force every night.

Embiid has shown that he is one of the NBA's best players time and time again. So far this season, he has cemented that status even more.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein