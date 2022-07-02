“I don’t buy into the idea of loyalty when it comes to business… Why is it on Kevin Durant to hold all this together?” - Joy Taylor says she doesn’t blame Kevin Durant for wanting to leave the Nets, says this was doomed from the start

Kevin Durant shocked the world by reportedly requesting to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. While many have called him out for quitting the franchise, analyst Joy Taylor sees no problem with his choice.

No one suspected that Durant was going to leave the Nets any time soon. Since their first-round elimination in the 2022 playoffs, the focus has been on Kyrie Irving, who is due for a contract extension.

Reports revealed that the Nets and Irving were having a difficult time coming to terms. That prompted KD to say that he would be monitoring the situation to see how things play out.

With Irving opting into his player option for next season, many believed the duo would run it back. Despite Irving's decision to opt in, KD wants out.

On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Taylor said she believes no blame is due to Durant, saying it was all doomed from the start:

"I support mobility. I've moved around. I have no problem with people trying to elevate their careers. I have no problem with people making decisions to get out of bad situations if they feel like it's not serving them. And I don't buy into the idea of loyalty when it comes to business."

She further explained her point, to not get mistaken by fans who are loyal to their teams:

"This is what Kevin Durant does for a living. And if he's unhappy in Brooklyn, if he is unhappy with the way that Brooklyn has handled things, if he is unhappy with the way Brooklyn has handled Kyrie, or for any other reason he wants to leave Brooklyn, I don't mind.

"I don't see Brooklyn as a place that has a culture, and at this point a future. So, I am completely on Kevin Durant's side. The other part of that is that he's been the only steady thing in Brooklyn."

After pointing out how Irving and James Harden quit the team, she continued:

"Why is it on Kevin Durant to hold all this together? ... This was pretty much doomed from the beginning when you really think about the structure of the organization and how all this went."

Durant spent three years with the Nets but only played for two. In his first season, he nursed the Achilles tendon injury he sustained while playing for the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Where could Kevin Durant land if traded?

Kyrie Irving, left, and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

The NBA community has continued to give takes on potential landing spots for Durant. However, not much is known at this stage.

There have been reports that Durant and Irving would still like to play together, but away from Brooklyn. That puts the LA Lakers as the top prospect, as Brian Windhorst said they could pursue that remote possibility out of desperation.

Meanwhile, Durant has also been linked to the Phoenix Suns. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports that the two-time NBA champ has listed the Suns as his preferred trade destination.

Even though there is a chance that KD and Irving will play together in LA, Windhorst believes it is highly unlikely. However, he said that Irving joining the Lakers is a possibility.

Durant is an elite scorer, which makes any team he joins automatic championship contenders. The four-time scoring champ averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8% last season.

