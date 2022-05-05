“I don’t care if you bring Red Auerbach from the dead, you’re not gonna win a championship” - Dan Patrick asserts that LeBron James will never win a ring with LA Lakers again

The search for a head coach to lead LeBron James and the LA Lakers next season continues. Phil Jackson, the legendary coach, is now heavily involved in the team's search and hiring for Frank Vogel's replacement.

Dan Patrick, on his podcast, is asking LA Lakers fans to tone down their excitement as Jackson’s track record as an executive is nothing to crow about. More importantly, DP thinks that a coaching change will not even matter as LeBron James and the crew will not win it this season.

“How do I win a championship? You’re [James] not gonna win it with that group. I don’t care if you bring back Red Auerbach from the dead, you’re not winning, you’re not gonna win a championship. You’re not even close...Dallas is already better than the Lakers. Look at the number of teams better than the Lakers. You know the Pelicans? Zion comes back, they’re better than the Lakers.”

"It feels like Jeanie Buss just fired LeBron as the unofficial GM of the Lakers. It feels like she's angry about the Westbrook debacle and is bringing back Phil Jackson into the fold." @RealSkipBayless on Phil Jackson reportedly involved in Lakers coaching search:

LeBron James will be a year older with more mileage on the tread. Anthony Davis has only averaged 48.5 games in four seasons. Russell Westbrook continues to be the LA Lakers’ elephant in the room. Westbrook’s fiery exit interview has only fueled more uncertainties regarding his status and fitness if he plays next season.

For Dan Patrick, the way the Lakers are constructed compared to other teams in the West, LeBron James has no shot at the title this season:

“The West is stacked. Golden State, Memphis, Phoenix, Denver’s gonna be good when people get healthy. Utah is probably in a reload, not rebuild, but you do have some talent there. And if I’m LeBron and I look around and I go, ‘How do I win another championship?’ Cause that’s what this is all about for him.”

The LA Lakers are expanding their coaching search

LeBron James will be playing for a new head coach next season. [Photo: Lakers Daily]

The earlier names that were linked to the LA Lakers’ coaching vacancy are seemingly out of reach or are reportedly disinterested. Quin Snyder, the Utah Jazz’s long-time coach and one of the most popular candidates to take over Frank Vogel’s job, isn't too keen to go to La La Land.

Masai Ujiri, the Toronto Raptors’ president of basketball operations, took a subtle shot at the Lakers’ alleged interest in Nick Nurse. Ujiri, in his answer to media reports, told the Lakers to “keep dreaming” for Toronto’s head tactician.

Lakers request permission to interview Toronto Raptors assistant for LA's head coaching job, sources say:

Recently, and with Phil Jackson’s likely advice, the LA Lakers are requesting the Raptors’ assistant coach Adrian Griffin for an interview. Griffin is Nick Nurse’s lead assistant since the former NBA journeyman was hired by Toronto in 2018.

Griffin isn’t likely going to be the last name to pop up in the offseason until the Lakers’ thorough search is over.

