“I don’t know where it is right now, to be honest” - Nikola Jokic doesn’t know where his first MVP trophy is kept

Nikola Jokic became the first second-round pick in the NBA to be crowned the MVP of the league. He had an impressive 2020-21 campaign and overcame the likes of Joel Embiid and Steph Curry to win the prestigious award. The 27-year-old has stayed focused since winning the trophy and has only gotten better this season.

He was very appreciative of receiving the honor but stated that he wants to keep working hard and eventually win a championship. Winning an MVP award is a great feeling and many would ideally treasure the trophy throughout their lives, but not Nikola Jokic. The Serbian said that he did not know where his first MVP trophy was. Speaking in a post-practice interview, "The Joker" said:

"I don’t know where it is right now, to be honest"

Mike Singer @msinger Asked Nikola Jokic about winning another MVP: “If it happens, yeah. great.”



Where do you keep your first MVP award?



“I don’t know where it is right now, to be honest.”



Said he’s in the middle of moving, and his wife is the caretaker. Asked Nikola Jokic about winning another MVP: “If it happens, yeah. great.”Where do you keep your first MVP award?“I don’t know where it is right now, to be honest.”Said he’s in the middle of moving, and his wife is the caretaker.

The Serbian stated that he is in the middle of moving houses and that his wife is the caretaker.

His performances this season have been truly amazing and the joker is once again leading the race to be named the MVP. He is in a tight race with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, but the work he has done playing without two of the team's primary stars is definitely commendable and MVP worthy.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Nikola Jokic’s historic bucket which makes him the first



2000 points

1000 rebounds

500 assists



player in NBA history…



…in the most Jokic of ways. Nikola Jokic’s historic bucket which makes him the first 2000 points1000 rebounds500 assistsplayer in NBA history……in the most Jokic of ways. https://t.co/J2uHpgIKx4

Can Nikola Jokic lead the Denver Nuggets to a deep playoff run?

Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic has had a historic 2021-22 NBA season. He created history by becoming the only player to rack up 2000 points, 1000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season. His exploits helped the Nuggets finish sixth in the West without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Jokic finished the season averaging 27.1 PPG, 13.8 RPG and 7.9 APG throughout 74 games. He led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, thereby proving how big a player he is to the team. The Joker's stellar year has helped him become an MVP frontrunner, but he is focused on a much bigger task at hand, a first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

The Serbian will have to be at his very best if the Nuggets are to advance to the second round. Golden State has players like Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, all three of whom have championship experience. However, the trio have not played a lot of basketball together, which could prove to be a problem for them.

The Nuggets are a brilliant defensive unit that will need to be on full display in order to stop the Warriors' offense. The Warriors will most definitely try to double-team and keep the ball out of Nikola Jokic's hands, but the reigning MVP is one of the sharpest basketball minds and will definitely have something in mind to get the better of the Dubs.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Nikola Jokic is leading the Nuggets in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, BPG, and FG%…MVP? Nikola Jokic is leading the Nuggets in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, BPG, and FG%…MVP? 👀 https://t.co/u57FFnMLFl

The series promises to be a thriller and will be one of the most-watched first-round matchups in the NBA. Nikola Jokic has been accused of not being at his best in the postseason. He could use this series as a chance to prove them wrong by putting on a good performance against the Warriors.

Edited by Arnav