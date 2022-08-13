“I don’t know where, is it back in Cleveland?” - Former NBA champion believes LeBron James has one more stop in his career

LeBron James could be on the verge of a contract extension with the LA Lakers, which will see him remain with the franchise for another two years. With a two-year extension as per NBA regulations, his hopes of playing alongside his son, Bronny James, could be a reality.

With reports of his contract extension talks going smoothly, the four-time NBA champion will remain with the Lakers until 2024. Many have wondered if James, who will turn 38 in late December, will be as effective at age 40 or whether he will continue his career past 40.

On the "Road Trippin'" podcast, Richard Jefferson said he believes the Lakers' headliner still has one more stop in his career. Whether or not James might return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jefferson, who won an NBA title in 2016 with that franchise, is not sure. But Jefferson is certain the 18-time All-Star has one more stop after Los Angeles.

"I believe he has one more stop," Jefferson said. "I don't know where. Is it back in Cleveland? All I'm saying, I believe he has one more possible stop."

Can LeBron James and the LA Lakers compete for the 2023 NBA championship?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers in action against the Washington Wizards on March 19 in Washington, D.C.

The LA Lakers made changes to their management by hiring new coach Darvin Ham. The franchise's poor outing last season forced the front office to make a major change, firing Frank Vogel as soon as the 33-49 season concluded.

The signing of Ham has renewed the hopes of Laker Nation into thinking that the team could compete for the championship in the upcoming season. The franchise's attempts to trade Russell Westbrook and possibly sign Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving haven't come to fruition.

There has been no real personnel change to suggest the Lakers will have a productive season, but the offseason still stretches for two more months. The Lakers could make some season-defining signings that could make them favorites.

The Lakers are mired in the worst stretch in their history. Even with the 2020 bubble championship during the lockdown, the franchise has suffered losing seasons in seven of the past nine seasons.

