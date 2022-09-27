“I don’t think I’ve got to prove anything to Nets fans… If they got doubts… That’s on you” - Kevin Durant reassures he’s committed to Nets after being asked if he would demand a trade again

Kevin Durant defiantly responded to the Brooklyn Nets fans while reaffirming his commitment to the franchise. He demanded a trade this offseason but rescinded his request after the team failed to find a viable trade partner.

On media day, he was asked if he could assure Nets fans that he wouldn't consider demanding a trade again. Durant said (via BasketballNews.com):

"Nets fans should know me after three years. The work I put in, and we've been through a lot as a team, and I still go out there and do my job.

"So, I don’t think I’ve got to prove anything to Nets fans after three years. I’m committed to moving forward with this team, so if they got doubts, I can’t control that. That’s on you.”

BasketballNews.com @basketbllnews



Via

Kevin Durant: “I don’t think I’ve got to prove anything to Net fans after three years. I’m committed to moving forward with this team, so if they got doubts, I can’t control that. That’s on you.”Via @SNYNets Kevin Durant: “I don’t think I’ve got to prove anything to Net fans after three years. I’m committed to moving forward with this team, so if they got doubts, I can’t control that. That’s on you.” Via @SNYNets ⬇️https://t.co/8jUkwEn4uT

Kevin Durant has been a true professional during his time with the Brooklyn Nets so far. Despite injuries and the external factors that hampered the team's chances of competing, KD has produced the goods when available.

However, Nets fans and several of his critics weren't impressed with how he handled the business this offseason. He requested a trade without playing a single game on his new four-year deal.

Durant's desire to move on after leading the Nets to only one playoff series win also drew plenty of criticism towards him. Nevertheless, he is here to stay now, so Nets fans can hope the franchise can register a successful season.

Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets stack up well against their conference rivals

The Brooklyn Nets continued to make moves that could help them stay competitive this summer despite uncertainty circling Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's future. They added veterans Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren to the fold. Meanwhile, the Nets also re-signed Nicolas Claxon and Patty Mills in free agency.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Patty Mills wanted to return to the Nets because of their "unfinished business" and to build a culture in Brooklyn beyond just this year: Patty Mills wanted to return to the Nets because of their "unfinished business" and to build a culture in Brooklyn beyond just this year: https://t.co/XnHtqJhheU

Their intent to continue being a playoff contender was evident. It may now not only help them make the postseason again but also push for a finals berth. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are committed to the team until the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are returning from injuries and will be available. The Nets also have one of the best role players in the league in Seth Curry. Brooklyn has much better depth on both sides of the ball.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Current Nets roster:



KD

Kyrie

Ben Simmons

Seth Curry

Patty Mills

Royce O’Neale

Joe Harris

TJ Warren

Cam Thomas,

among others.



Why not run it back? 🤔 Current Nets roster:KDKyrieBen SimmonsSeth CurryPatty MillsRoyce O’NealeJoe HarrisTJ WarrenCam Thomas,among others.Why not run it back? 🤔 https://t.co/fp6CXu1fs4

Sean Marks has arguably assembled the most well-balanced roster since acquiring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. If the Nets develop their chemistry, they could be one of the most feared outfits this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far