“I don’t want to win with that s**thead… S**ew him” - Bob Ryan says he’s glad the Boston Celtics didn’t trade for Kevin Durant

The trade drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant is finally over, after almost two months. However, the star forward couldn't catch a break as Boston Globe's Bob Ryan went on a full rant ripping the All-Star.

The ruckus that Durant started at the beginning of free agency is over, and people can finally move on with their lives. He requested a trade at the start of free agency, shaking the entire league and shifting everyone's focus to Brooklyn. Additionally, trade rumors regarding Kyrie Irving arose as free agency moved forward.

One of the teams interested in the 12-time All-Star was the Boston Celtics. It was reported that Boston became intrigued in trading for KD in exchange for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a bunch of future draft picks. The Nets, being picky, declined the offer.

The trade rumors obviously didn't sit well with Celtics fans. Ryan, the famed Boston Globe sportswriter, recently let loose on how he felt about the trade talks.

“I don’t want to win with that sh!thead and I think he is one, frankly… I don’t want to win with this guy. Screw him.”



"I don't wanna win with him," Ryan said. "I do not want him. I'd rather root for this group right here, that we have assembled and grow. I love this team. I don't wanna win with that s**thead, and I think he is one, frankly!

"I don't want to win with this guy. S**ew him! No, let's stick with the group we got. They're good enough to win in theory."

It's winning time for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets this season

It looks like both the Nets and KD are finally on the same page. The outcome is somewhat surprising as Durant was adamant about being traded.

Of course, it's not easy to trade a 33-year old veteran who's tore an Achilles tendon three seasons earlier. Additionally, teams aren't willing to give up the stars they currently have for someone who will eventually move on from them.

But KD and the Nets organization ultimately worked out a resolution. The Nets' Twitter account said they'd move forward together.

As awkward as it seems to the public, the Nets seem to be ready for a new challenge. While trading news about Kyrie Irving and Durant ensued, the front office got busy retooling their supporting cast.

The Nets got a good deal when they traded for Royce O'Neale in exchange for a future draft pick. The front office was also able to sign T.J. Warren and re-sign Nic Claxton. All three transactions went unnoticed as the trade talks overshadowed them.

Durant and Brooklyn have come a long way. This upcoming season, people are curious if the team can have more success than in the past three years.

