"I done hit a couple of GMs" - Patrick Beverley reveals gearing up for NBA comeback following overseas league exit

Patrick Beverley spent the 2024-25 NBA season playing overseas in Israel. The move was short-lived, with Beverley parting ways with Hapoel Tel Aviv because of pressure from his and his fiancée's family.

While Beverley spoke highly of his time in Israel, calling it paradise, and expressing appreciation for the way Israeli fans accepted him, the fact that his fiancée, Mandana Bolourchi, is from Iran made the situation a difficult one. Now, ahead of the 2025-26 season, Beverley is looking to return to the NBA.

During the latest episode of "The Pat Bev Pod," the NBA veteran said he has reached out to former coaches and GMs, letting them know that if they have a roster spot open, he'd like to prove himself in training camp.

"I miss it," Beverley said. "I done hit a couple GMs, a couple coaches. I said, just invite me to training camp. ... I'll do the rest. ... If you got a roster spot, let me fight for that roster spot. I don't need no favors. Just invite me to training camp. I'll do the rest."

Beverley has played for the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks in his NBA career thus far.

Looking back on Patrick Beverley's previous comments about parting ways with Hapoel Tel Aviv

Throughout his time in Israel, Patrick Beverley may have spoken highly about the country and its fans, however, the Israel-Palestine conflict proved to be a major point of contention for the NBA vet's fiancée, who is Iranian.

While the veteran guard made it clear to fans that if a bomb went off in Israel, he was done for, he also wanted to stay with the team and honor his commitment following the acquisition of Dimitrios Itoudis, a legendary Greek coach with two EuroLeague titles and a EuroCup championship on his resume.

However, as he explained during a November episode of "The Pat Bev Pod," it sounded like his fiancée gave him an ultimatum.

"I'm in the middle. I'm trying to fulfill my promise of competing. It's like I'm choosing the love of my life and my first love, basketball," Beverley said.

"She gave me a timeline, and I'm just saying that. ... We're family people. I think my decision has to be based on what's best for my family at the time. ... It's just a very tough and complicated situation for me, a very sticky situation."

Now, ahead of the 2025-26 season, Patrick Beverley is seeking a potential NBA return.

