"I failed him because I didn't play well" - Draymond Green on Steph Curry's value and influence, breaks down Game 1 of NBA Finals and how Golden State can contain Boston Celtics going forward

Draymond Green defended Steph Curry after Curry failed to build off his record-breaking 21-point first quarter in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Curry produced only 13 points on five of 14 shooting across the last three quarters. Green believes he didn't complement Steph well during that stretch. Here's what he said on "The Draymond Green Show" regarding this (via Volume Sports on Twitter):

"When I look back at the game, I failed him (Steph Curry) because I didn't play well. And when he comes out guns blazing like that, playing the way he's playing, I have to make sure that I do my part. To make sure that ends in a win."

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



breaks down Game 1 of the NBA Finals. “When [Steph] comes out guns blazing like that, playing the way he’s playing, I have to make sure I do my part.” @Money23Green breaks down Game 1 of the NBA Finals. “When [Steph] comes out guns blazing like that, playing the way he’s playing, I have to make sure I do my part.”@Money23Green breaks down Game 1 of the NBA Finals. https://t.co/ePifVytIZn

Draymond Green couldn't work his magic on either end. He scored only four points on two of 12 shooting while failing to anchor the Golden State Warriors defense as he usually does. The Warriors held a 12-point advantage heading into the final period, but were outscored 40-16 after that, eventually losing the tie 120-108.

Story continues below ad

Draymond broke down the loss, saying the Golden State Warriors need to be perfect with their defensive rotations. He believes they didn't execute well in help situations, which allowed the Celtics' role players plenty of open shots late in the game.

Draymond Green and company need to capitalize on Steph Curry's red hot form

Steph Curry alone won't be enough to lead the Golden State Warriors to a championship win, especially against a quality two-way team like the Boston Celtics. One of the Warriors' keys to success this postseason has been their ability to perform as a unit.

Golden squandered the opportunity to win the last game, despite Curry's heroic effort in the first quarter. Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and Draymond Green disappointed the most during that contest, especially offensively. They combined for 17 points on five of 25 shooting.

Story continues below ad

Due to that, the Celtics were able to focus on limiting Steph Curry. They held him to only five of 14 shooting in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Celtics won the match behind a stellar display from their role players like Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Derrick White. The trio combined for 15 of 23 shooting from the arc. Horford registered a team-high 26 points, while White had 21 and Smart scored 18.

It was important for these three players to step up, as Jayson Tatum had an off-shooting night. He went three of 17 from the floor to score only 12 points. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics thrive because of their depth.

Star players such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will likely impact every game. However, the role players will have a significant role in deciding which team comes out on top.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far