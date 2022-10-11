"I feel like Kobe rode the ship until it sank, and you know he could have jumped ship" - Former Warriors star compares LeBron James' current situation with LA Lakers to Kobe Bryant era

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are hoping that they can get back into contention for the NBA Playoffs. Following a disappointing campaign last year, many are doubting that the Lakers can compete in the Western Conference.

It's the beginning of a new year, which means that the Lakers will be motivated to prove that last year was just a fluke. That goes double for LeBron, who is preparing for his 20th season in the league.

James' career with the Lakers will continue to be questioned, even after he brought the organization a championship. After missing the playoffs twice with the team, LeBron James could silence the critics with a strong season.

Speaking recently on an episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, former NBA veteran Matt Barnes offered his views. He joined Shannon Sharpe to talk about comparing LeBron James' situation with that of the Lakers to NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Barnes said:

"I think for him to pick and choose the spots because we know that, you know, obviously the goal for them is to get to the playoffs and possibly compete for a title. But more of the same, you know, I hope it's an injury-free season for him.

"I hope that, you know, AD is able to bounce back and have a special season that we know he's capable of. Stay away from the nagging injuries, you know.

"Hope Russ comes out and is able to contribute because I feel like Kobe rode the ship until it sank and, you know, he could have jumped ship and went somewhere else and possibly win a sixth title because that's all it was on his mind is being able to sit at the table with Jordan."

Barnes continued to go on about how Kobe Bryant would stay with the LA Lakers until the very end of his career. Sure, there were plenty of opportunities in which Bryant could have tried to put his foot down and get out of Los Angeles. The former NBA veteran even once demanded a trade. Barnes once again talked about how he hopes LeBron and the Lakers have a good season.

"Kobe ran the ship until it sank. You know, I hope that LeBron doesn't have to go out that way. I hope that they're still competitive and there's a chance for them to win. And on paper, they have the personality. They have the best roster. what he's doing is incredible, but he is obviously older, so you just have to be careful with that."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers look to get back to the NBA Playoffs

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will once again be some of the most fascinating storylines of the 2022-23 season. The organization is hoping it's for good reason, as the team will be eager to make sure that last year wasn't the start of a regular thing. The front office has been active this offseason in trying to bring in some new assets for their roster.

The team hired a new coach in Darvin Ham, as well as trading for veteran guard Patrick Beverley to bolster the locker room. If star players such as Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook can get back on track and stay healthy, the Lakers could become the team that finally finds their groove once again.

