“I would be feeling like ‘do I even wanna go back to America?’” - LeBron James believes Brittney Griner can question if America has her back

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been behind bars for over four months now. The 31-year-old was detained in Russia on February 17 due to possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

Many in and around the basketball community have come in support of Griner, including LA Lakers star LeBron James.

The four-time champion is one of the most socially active players in the league. He doesn't shy away from talking about topics of social and racial injustice. In the recent trailer release of his show, "The Shop," the "Kid from Akron" spoke about Britteny Griner. He said:

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

Since the above-given video is a trailer, his exact take on the whole situation is not yet out. However, it is clear that LeBron James feels that something needs to be done to bring Brittney Griner back home.

Being the social figure that he is, his take spread across the internet. Many believed that his take was a slight dig toward the government. However, on Tuesday, LeBron James took to Twitter to state that his take was not directed at anyone.

"My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country.

"I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome" said LBJ in a tweet.

LeBron James @KingJames My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome

Brittney Griner pleaded guilty in front of the court. However, as per reports, it could be a strategy to help get some leniency in her punishment.

The NBA and the WNBA community are together in the fight to bring Griner back home. They are certainly doing everything they can to get her back, but in the end, it all comes down to the US government and their efforts.

ESPN @espn Every player in the #WNBAAllStar Game came out to start the second half in Brittney Griner's No. 42 jersey. Every player in the #WNBAAllStar Game came out to start the second half in Brittney Griner's No. 42 jersey. https://t.co/SOu4KkE0qh

The White House release an official statement showing their support for Brittney Griner and her family

Canada v United States - Women's Basketball - Olympics: Day 7

WNBA star Brittney Griner is one of the most popular female athletes in the country. She has eight All-Star selections and is also a two-time defensive player of the year. Her wrongful detention has affected the entire basketball community.

The veteran player sent a letter to the White House, where she expressed her displeasure at staying in prison.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Brittney Griner sent a letter to the White House on Monday appealing directly to President Biden for help obtaining her freedom. She has been detained by Russian authorities for 137 days. Brittney Griner sent a letter to the White House on Monday appealing directly to President Biden for help obtaining her freedom. She has been detained by Russian authorities for 137 days. https://t.co/SvEIEvhQ05

Just days after this, the White House also released a statement. In it, President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stated that they spoke to Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner. The statement read:

"President Biden, joined by Vice President Harris, spoke today with Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner who is wrongfully detained in Russia under intolerable circumstances.

"The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world.

"He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney today."

ESPN @espn



More: President Joe Biden spoke with Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, on Wednesday and assured her that he is working to get Griner released as soon as possible, the White House said.More: es.pn/3ylNbGv President Joe Biden spoke with Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, on Wednesday and assured her that he is working to get Griner released as soon as possible, the White House said.More: es.pn/3ylNbGv https://t.co/78VCblRVeP

The US government will certainly have to play a big role if Griner has to return home soon. The 31-year-old's next trial is reported to be on July 14. Along with her, everyone in the community will be hoping for a decision to be made in her favor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far