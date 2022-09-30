“I fell victim to that a lot during my three years in San Antonio” - 5x NBA all-star describes his transition from Toronto to San Antonio

Chicago Bulls and NBA star wing DeMar DeRozan were nothing short of spectacular during the 2021-22 season. What's even more impressive is how quickly DeRozan found his groove with his new team.

Early on in his NBA career, DeRozan started to blossom as a rising star while wearing a Toronto Raptors uniform.

Eventually, the talented guard was sent to the San Antonio Spurs in the infamous "Kawhi Leonard" deal. DeRozan would continue to showcase his talents while playing for the Spurs, but the team never seemed to take the next step. He then found himself a new home when he joined the Chicago Bulls and elevated his game to another level with them.

In his first season with the team, DeRozan averaged 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists per game while shooting 50.4% from the field.

DeRozan recently appeared on an episode of "The Old Man & The Three" with former NBA veteran JJ Redick and talked about his last season with the Chicago Bulls. He also broke down the rollercoaster of emotions he had over the years from his time with the Toronto Raptors to his time with the Spurs and then currently with Chicago.

"Eye-opening for me, because for three years, I doubted myself playing in San Antonio. I questioned myself if I ever be the player I felt like I was when I was in Toronto. Not to take away nothing from San Antonio, San Antonio and Pop taught me so much but the way everything just transitioned, unexpectedly for me I lost a sense of confidence that I carry and I was fighting in searching for that for so long in San Antonio of damn Am I going to be back to that?

"On top of hearing the narrative of, you know, not being paid attention to, they use the age thing so frequently now you'll be 29 and they'll say, you're getting old. You know, but at the time just paying attention to so much that you hear, never be the same player and not this this this this.

"Once you hear so much of that sh*t you will have days here and there where you will believe it, you know what I mean and I fell victim to that a lot during my three years in San Antonio. So for me to work my ass off and go through everything, I went through that the summer of free agency everything, it's definitely eye-opening because that's all I wanted to do was to get back to feel like that person that played this past season."

Throughout his entire career in the NBA, DeMar DeRozan has continued to impress with his ability on the offensive side of the floor. DeRozan has built a reputation for himself as a mid-range assassin, due to his incredible footwork and ability to score from inside the three-point line.

Chicago was one of the most impressive teams in the NBA last year before a string of injuries saw their season trend in the wrong direction.

Despite those injuries, DeRozan continutes to carry the team and was one of the most impressive players in the entire league.

