“I felt that bad for him”: Stephen A. Smith contemplated apologizing to LeBron James over Anthony Davis' injury problems

LeBron James is entering his 21st season in the NBA – Victor Wembanyama is younger than LeBron's pro career. The Lakers man has been playing at such a high level for so long, that people have taken his performances for granted.

Even at the age of 38, pundits and fans are putting him against peak versions of legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, two players who had retired by the time they reached Bron's age. King James wanted the LA Lakers to have a successor if he were to take a step back and finally relax.

LA found one in Anthony Davis, a man for whom the Lakers traded their entire young core. And in the 2019-20 season, it all came together, as James and Davis combined magnificently to win the first title of the decade. But then it all came crumbling down – just like Anthony Davis has done so many times in games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who's been vocal about Bron's misfortunes, mishaps, shenanigans and success alike, was emphatic about the state of the Lakers. He went into overdrive when speaking about Anthony Davis:

"He is the reason why I got mad at Anthony Davis last year. You know, this brother vouched for you, right? He put his reputation on the line for you, right? You got him a ring in the bubble, but you understand it doesn't stop there, right?

"How is he in better shape than you? How is he more focused and dedicated than you? Could you not go to his house and mimic what he's doing?"

LeBron James has been waiting for his successor to take the reins, but he has been unable to. The Lakers superstar has said that this is AD's team. The only season Davis played over 70 games for the Lakers was his first season. Injuries have plagued him every single season since.

"I almost went on the air and was about to say, 'LeBron, I'm sorry. I felt that bad for you'" Smith said.

LeBron James will be looking forward to playing with his son more than making Anthony Davis the star man

James is almost at the precipice of his pipe dream: His son, Bronny James, is at USC and will be eligible to play in the league in 2024.

He's been vocal about his dream to suit up next to his son, but there's no guarantee that it will only be on the Lakers. Whoever gets the draft pick that can pull Bronny, will most likely get LeBron James for free. The Lakers will do everything in their power to keep their star where he is and bring his son to him, but that may come at the cost of sacrificing the team's future.

If that happened, the trade for Anthony Davis would have resulted in losing their young core for just one championship, while losing key pieces they unearthed along the way for someone who will be retiring soon.

One thing is for sure, LeBron James is more likely to look forward to playing with his son than making Anthony Davis the star in the coming year. His move to the backseat is more likely just to extend his career long enough to play with his son.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)