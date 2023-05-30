"I have four kids, I actually consider Bob my fifth" - Warriors owner Joe Lacob on Bob Myers stepping down

The Golden State Warriors lost a key piece of their dynasty on Tuesday as general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers stepped down.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Golden State’s Bob Myers – a two-time executive of the year and architect of four NBA championships -- is stepping down as the franchise’s president and general manager, he told ESPN on Tuesday. “It’s just time,” Myers said. BREAKING: Golden State’s Bob Myers – a two-time executive of the year and architect of four NBA championships -- is stepping down as the franchise’s president and general manager, he told ESPN on Tuesday. “It’s just time,” Myers said. https://t.co/r9nkqFOETw

Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob shared his thoughts on the decision, noting that Myers is like a fifth child to him. Speaking to the media following the move, Lacob stated:

"I just want to say on a personal level, I have four kids, and I've said this before, I actually consider Bob my fifth. It's really hard to see your son - because that's what I kind of feel like this is - leave and go off to do something else.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you I understand it because I don't. It's not in me to do that. I'm so competitive and I know he is too. It's a really hard thing for me to understand why, but it's really not for me to understand why. I just want him to be happy."

Check out Joe Lacob's comments on Bob Myers below:

Warriors owner Joe Lacob on his relationship with Bob Myers



Myers joined the Golden State Warriors as an assistant general manager following the 2010-2011 season. He was expected to need a few years to take over as the general manager, however, he was promoted to the role after just one season. Myers helped lead the Warriors to four NBA championships while being named the Executive of the Year twice.

How will Warriors owner Joe Lacob replace Bob Myers?

Bob Myers departure from the Golden State Warriors is shocking on the surface, however, the organization has been preparing for his exit. While Joe Lacob has not announced their plan to replace Myers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Kirk Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. could step into bigger roles, stating:

"With Myers' departure, Warriors owner Joe Lacob is expected to seek more prominent roles for his son, Kirk, an executive vice president of basketball operations, and VP of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr."

Myers endorsed Dunleavy Jr. as his successor, according to Anthony Slater, who tweeted:

"Bob Myers on Mike Dunleavy possibly succeeding him: "He's really good. He'd be fantastic if that's the choice." Later laughed: "I told him I'll help with Draymond."

Check out Anthony Slater's tweet below:

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Bob Myers on Mike Dunleavy possibly succeeding him: "He's really good. He'd be fantastic if that's the choice." Later laughed: "I told him I'll help with Draymond." Bob Myers on Mike Dunleavy possibly succeeding him: "He's really good. He'd be fantastic if that's the choice." Later laughed: "I told him I'll help with Draymond."

The Warriors selected Dunleavy Jr. third overall in the 2002 NBA Draft. The former Duke Blue Devil spent 15 seasons in the league, four of which were with Golden State. He re-joined the organization as a pro scout in 2018 before being promoted to assistant general manager the following year. In 2021, he was promoted to vice president of basketball operations.

