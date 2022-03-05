“I fu****g love what I do, but sometimes I wish I could take some of my thoughts and put it on wax” - LeBron James on his love for music, says he listens to DMX in the weight room, and Beethoven to calm down

With the pressure of the game comes a need to decompress. LeBron James, on the latest episode of "The Shop," shared his routine ahead of every game. He revealed his meticulous method of getting game ready and blocking all of the noise.

He said that despite his love for the game, he sometimes wants to get out of his own thoughts.

"I fucking love what I do, but sometimes I wish I could take some of my thoughts and put it on wax," James said.

The LA Lakers (27-35) and their players have faced a great deal of pressure this season as they struggle to win games. While this breaks some athletes, it strengthens and keeps others going. This was discussed on the show, and LBJ revealed that he sometimes scans the arena for a "LeBron James hater" in order for him to get the drive he needs.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens shared his thoughts on the subject. For him, he cares less about negative comments as he maintains laser focus during every game.

LeBron James' dependence on a strict pregame schedule sees him listen to Beethoven

Many athletes have pregame rituals that get them in the zone. LeBron James is no exception. The 37-year old shared his pregame routine on his American TV talk show, "The Shop."

The small forward revealed that he gets to the arena five hours before every game just to get himself familiar with the turf and in the zone. His first destination in the arena is the weight room, while he treats himself to heavy hip-hop tunes, including DMX.

"I'm super excited when I get to the arena," James said. "I get to the arena, probably, like, five hours before the game starts. When I get there, I go right to the weight room, so then I listen to all hip-hop in the weight room. Like, I've been on some DMX shit lately in the weight room."

After the weight room, James switches the music genre to old-school jazz, and then Beethoven is one of his favorites before every game.

"And then when I leave the weight room, I got to calm down," James said. "And that's when I'm listening to more, like, old-school jazz or I listen to a lot of, like, Beethoven and shit, too."

