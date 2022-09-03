"I was getting slapped on the hand for writing with my left hand" - Kyrie Irving reminiscing his childhood, says his craft comes natural being ambidextrous

There's no denying that Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is special. Throughout his career, Irving has dazzled fans with his creativity. One of the most gifted point guards in the league, Irving has used his ball handling to showcase his artistry on the court.

This makes Irving one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league, as he has the ability to make opposing defenses look silly. The point guard position has always been a crucial component for any team to gain success. When organizations have an elite floor general, it gives them an advantage over other teams.

Irving has been like that and more. He has the quickness and playmaking ability to be a lethal weapon with the ball in his hands. In a recent episode of "The Shop," Irving talked about his childhood and experience attending a catholic school. Irving also said that he's ambidextrous. He said both sides of his brain are "unlocked" when it comes to which hand he feels most comfortable using.

"Catholic school didn't let me stay left-handed. ... I was getting slapped on the hand for writing with my left hand. ... Both sides of my brain are unlocked if you're asking."

Kyrie Irving looks to make noise with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022-23

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

It's been difficult not to find Kyrie Irving in the news this offseason. Over the past couple of seasons, Irving has often found himself on the wrong side of stories. Regardless of the controversies, Irving has maintained his showstopping talent on the court.

Irving missed the majority of last season after refusing to get vaccinated. New York City mandates meant that he couldn't take part in the Brooklyn Nets' home games. However, those restrictions have now been lifted and Irving should be available for the entirety of next season.

There were also reports at the start of the offseason that Irving was unhappy at not being offered a long-term deal. However, he opted in for his player option. This keeps him with the Nets for at least another season.

If Irving really wants a long-term deal, he needs to prove that he is still one of the best players in the league. With Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons by his side, Irving could lead the Nets to a championship. All Kyrie Irving needs to do is stay focused and let his game do the talking.

