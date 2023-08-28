"I don't give a damn if there are kids at the table": Jimmy Butler would rather slap 'Remi' than drink a tequila shot

Jimmy Butler is enjoying his off-season. After his second trip to the finals in three years, Butler has been taking some valuable time off from basketball to relax with his friends and family.

Butler, who got into alcohol just two years after getting into the NBA, only drinks light alcohol and wine. On Carmelo Anthony's Instagram, he claimed to own about 500-600 bottles of "Sassicaia 2010", a wine that Mark Wahlberg introduced him to during his time in Chicago.

On his recent night out, Butler and his friends had a great night with food and drinks. Remi, one of his closest friends, decided to pull a prank on him and ordered a shot of tequila for Butler.

Butler was visibly offended when he saw the shot put in front of him. He wanted to know who pulled the prank on him, and when he found out it was his best friend Remi, he said,

"I would slap Remi, I don't give a damn if there are kids on the table."

Jimmy Butler on his night out with his friends

Remi and Butler have been friends for a long time, and the group has been through thick and thin. They know he only drinks the light stuff and hasn't dabbled in the hard liquors.

They've even gone to Senegal for a visit and have played basketball with the local kids there.

It was from this visit that Butler remembers a particular beverage, "bissap", that stuck with him for all these years.

Jimmy Butler is ready for the next season

Jimmy Butler has been taking his overdue rest and is fully charged for the next season. The Miami Heat star has been working out non-stop to push himself and his teammates to be the best version of themselves.

After a hard-fought battle against the Denver Nuggets, all the Heat stars have taken a well-deserved break. Butler is going to enter the season ready to face all challenges and is looking to drag the Heat to a better finish in the regular season. Last season they finished in the play-in spot, but they've made some changes to the roster.

