"I got clipped" - Kevin Garnett shares courtside 'good luck' ritual while catching daughter Kapri’s volleyball match

Kevin Garnett is one of the most vibrant personalities in basketball history, with anecdotes about his superstitions and pregame rituals adding to the legend surrounding him. KG appears to have passed on this particular trait to his daughter Kapri, too, and shared a picture of him being clipped with laundry pegs as part of a good luck ritual for her volleyball team.

Kapri Garnett, who is set to join Michigan on a volleyball scholarship, has been touted as one of the most exciting defensive prospects in her recruiting class. The Big Ticket shared video of her in action, sharing his pride in his daughter's continued improvements in the game before sharing how he partook in her team's ritual for good luck.

"I got clipped ... said it was a good luck!!" Garnett wrote as he posted an image of him sitting courtside with two laundry pegs on his hoodie.

Kevin Garnett's Instagram story displaying his participation in Kapri Garnett's good luck ritual - Source: Instagram_@tic_pix

Being clipped with laundry pegs on his hoodie appears simple enough in front of KG's ridiculous list of superstitions and pregame rituals. At least Kapri Garnett and her team aren't backing their head against a stand or hating on opponents for no reason to raise good luck.

Kevin Garnett would pick an opponent and say how he didn't like them to his teammates as a pregame ritual

While it may have been intended to raise a collective feeling of animosity to drive performances from his team, Kevin Garnett's methods and superstitions were certainly a bit over the board. There is no surprise in how natural the former Boston Celtics star felt as a superstitious version of himself in "Uncut Gems" alongside Adam Sandler.

Kevin Garnett at the 'Uncut Gems' premiere - Source: Getty

When quizzed about superstitions and pregame rituals around the release of "Uncut Gems," Garnett talked about his belief in them and said that all athletes are likely to have some personal superstition.

"I’m an athlete," Garnett said. "I’m an athlete! Athletes, in our world, if we wore these shoes last night and something works, then, you know what, let’s try it again. I think everybody has them. ... Listen, in sports, it’s about you believing it and then having confidence in it. That’s really what it is."

Having her famous father partake in her team's pregame ritual would have worked wonders for Kapri Garnett's confidence ahead of her game.

