“I had only seen my father cry twice, once when his other passed away and that day” - Jeanie Buss reveals the late Dr. Jerry Buss’ reaction after Magic Johnson announced he had HIV

The late Dr. Jerry Buss didn't publicly display his emotions often, but his superstar player Magic Johnson's abrupt retirement after contracting HIV led to him shedding plenty of tears.

Jeanie Buss, his daughter, revealed in the fourth episode of Hulu's ten-part docuseries Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers that it was only the second time she saw Dr. Buss cry when Johnson announced his retirement in 1991.

"I had only seen my dad cry twice in my life," said Jeanie Buss. "Once, when his mother, my grandmother, passed away and that day."

Due to a lack of awareness about the effects of the disease, people close to Magic Johnson, especially those within the organization, felt the 3-time NBA MVP didn't have many years to live. Dr. Jerry Buss had treated Magic like his son ever since he met him.

Dr. Buss took him under his wing after drafting Johnson with the #1 pick in 1979. Johnson was integral to the LA Lakers' success upon Buss buying the team and forming the Lakers' 'Showtime' era dynasty in 1980s when they won five NBA championships.

Dr. Jerry Buss and Magic Johnson's dynamic was special

Dr. Jerry Buss' first order of business as the new LA Lakers owner was to draft Magic Johnson with the first pick in 1979. Johnson returned the favor by becoming a vital cog in the Lakers' "Showtime" era, helping them win five championships in 1980s.

When Johnson first came to LA from Michigan, Dr. Buss ensured the three-time NBA MVP felt at home, treating him like his son. The former Lakers owner would often show him around, take him to parties, watch football games, and so on.

Johnson and Dr. Buss shared a solid relationship ever since they met. The latter also helped the former grow as a businessman for years after his retirement.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



on Magic Johnson/Jerry Buss and "Winning Time." "It was kind of like father-son, but also brother-brother. They really had this kinship together." @jeffpearlman on Magic Johnson/Jerry Buss and "Winning Time."

Magic Johnson shed light on his dynamic with Dr. Buss when the latter passed away in 2013, saying (via USA Today):

"But he actually became my second father. He actually took me in. He took me to my first USC football game. We went every Saturday that they played at home."

Johnson added:

"He allowed me to look at the books. He took me through the books. That's the reason I'm a businessman today, because of Dr. Buss. He allowed me to buy into the Lakers," Johnson said. "(Next to the championships) ... it was my second greatest moment, owning the Lakers.

"I'm indebted to him. He is a man that touched so many peoples' lives. He allowed me to be one of the Buss boys."

Fans can learn more about their relationship on Hulu's 10-part docuseries, "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers." For additional knowledge, fans can also watch HBO's "Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."

Johnson's relationship with the Lakers organization is unlike any other athlete. And it remains so even today.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury