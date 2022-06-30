“I hate this franchise”, “Spurs gonna lose all 82”, “There is too much happening right now”, “God Bless America” - Fans react to the San Antonio Spurs ‘tanking’ by trading 1x All-Star to Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have resorted to beefing up their roster ahead of the NBA season, acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The pairing of Trae Young with Murray will most likely be the talk of the new season.

Fans have been reacting to the development as social media goes into a frenzy.

Spurs fans are taking the news pretty hard. Some questioned the front office's decision to let Murray go.

"I hate this franchise"

"Wtf are the spurs doing…"

"What are they smoking in San Antonio?"

Others related the Spurs to the 2016 Philadelphia 76ers who suffered the franchise's second-worst season (10-72).

"The spurs tryna look like the 2016 Sixers next year for Victor Wembanyama"

"Spurs gonna lose all 82 this year just to be sure"

"Spurs are forever in poverty"

Some clamored for the return of 46-year-old Tim Duncan in hopes of delivering the team from total disaster.

"We need tim to come back he don't even need to play just sign him to a league minimum and we'll win somehow"

The other side of the divide has been glee and cheers for the acquisition of Murray to the Hawks. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins shared his excitement, stating that the Hawks are better off with the one-time All-Star on the roster.

"And guess what? The Hawks just got better!!! God Bless America."

"I NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY IN MY LIFE"

"Ok!!! Shits looking up for us boys, Finally. Now we don’t have to band together to grab Timmy and throw him into a time machine."

Atlanta Hawks' backcourt with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray seems promising

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks loses the ball as he drives against Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 5, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks have acquired the San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray. The Hawks traded Danilo Galinari along with three first-round picks and a future pick swap for the All-Star guard.

"The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.

"The Hawks are sending a 2023 first-round pick via Charlotte, and their own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks to the Spurs in the deal, sources tell ESPN. Spurs will also get a pick swap in 2026."

Trae Young has earned his wish ahead of the upcoming season as the Hawks look to challenge for the title. His pairing with the 2022 steals champion should give the Hawks the best chance they have had in the past decade.

Murray finished the season averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 asissts per game. He shot for 46.2%, including 32.7% from beyond the arc. "Baby Boy" as he is fondly called, offers the Hawks a good height and wingspan of 2.08m on the backcourt as opposed to Young's 1.88m.

