“I hope he comes out angry, and you know what, I feel sorry for the Miami Heat” - Kendrick Perkins says he’s rooting for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers to win it all after MVP snub

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for their much-anticipated Game 5 showdown against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Heading into Game 3, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Superstar big man Joel Embiid was dealing with numerous injuries that forced him to miss the first two games, and it looked as if Philadelphia needed a miracle.

That's when Embiid made his return in Game 3 on Friday and shifted the entire momentum of the series. After back-to-back victories, the 76ers are in Miami for a crucial Game 5 with the series tied at 2-2. Embiid has been impressive, showing how dominant he can be.

It was reported on Monday that Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic will win the Most Valuable Player award. Despite having one of the best seasons in the league, Embiid will come up short again in his pursuit of an MVP trophy.

On ESPN's "Swagu and Perk," analyst Kendrick Perkins said he hopes Embiid comes out angry after losing out on the award:

"I'm rooting for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers to win it all, and I don't give a damn with people saying I'm being biased. ... I'm rooting for him now.

"You know why? Because I hope he comes out angry, and – you know what? – I feel sorry for the Miami Heat right now, because this reminds me of the same situation when it was David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon. And we know what Hakeem Olajuwon went out there and done when he felt like he got robbed."

After suffering numerous injuries in the first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid missed Games 1 and 2 against the Miami Heat. Since returning to the lineup, Embiid has been magnificent. His contribution is a major reason why the team looks to have life. They could take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals series with a Game 5 win on Tuesday night.

The big man has been dealing with an orbital fracture, as well as a torn ligament in his thumb, but he's still been able to give the 76ers a boost. In the last two games, Embiid has averaged 21.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while shooting 48.0%. If Embiid – and guard James Harden – can continue to play at a high level, the 76ers might have a realistic chance of reaching the Eastern Conference finals.

