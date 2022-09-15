“I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read”- 12x NBA All Star is horrified on Sarver suspension term, believes “the sanctions fell short” and are unacceptable

The NBA recently announced the final word on its independent investigation into Robert Sarver over allegations first leveled against him in November 2021. However, there has been an overwhelming response from the media and fans expressing their dissatisfaction with the punitive action taken against him. Chris Paul is one of them, too.

The NBA fined Sarver $10 million and handed him a one-year suspension. He will also be required to partake in "a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace," the report notes.

Although the suspension severely restricts his activities as Phoenix Suns owner, the duration of the suspension has been widely deemed inconsequential and inaffective.

Prominent media members and players have come out and expressed dismay at the punishments.

Suns guard and league veteran Paul took to Twitter to voice his discontent with the punitive action taken against Sarver, writing:

"Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This conduct, especially towards women, is unacceptable and must never be repeated.

"I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior. My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected."

Paul has been on two teams where such an incident took place. The last time the league had to take a stand against blatant racism from one of the team owners was in 2014. In that instance, voice recordings of then LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling making racist remarks were made public.

Adam Silver's press conference over NBA's punitive action is fuel to the fire

Adam Silver at the 2022 NBA Draft.

Commissioner Adam Silver's press conference, which followed the official statement on Robert Sarver's investigation, contributed to worsening the already poor state of matters.

One of the most damning moments came when Howard Beck, a senior writer for Sports Illustrated, questioned the apparent double-standard of the NBA.

Adam Silver: "There are particular rights here to someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee."

@HowardBeck : "Why should there be a different standard for NBA owner than it would be for everybody who works in this league?"Adam Silver: "There are particular rights here to someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee." . @HowardBeck: "Why should there be a different standard for NBA owner than it would be for everybody who works in this league?"Adam Silver: "There are particular rights here to someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee."https://t.co/iS4n5gII9v

Silver replied:

"There are particular rights here to someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee. The equivalent of $10 million fine and a one-year suspension. I don't know how to measure that against a job. But, I have certain authority by virtue of this organization and that's what I exercised."

There exists a disparity in the actions that were taken against Donald Sterling and Sarver. This has led many to conclude that the league deems what Sarver did to not be as bad as what Sterling had done.

However, the case against Sarver might be just as bad, if not worse. The NBA themselves have confirmed that Sarver openly engaged in the usage of the N-word publicly. He has also been accused of sexually inappropriate behavior and discrimination against women in the workplace.

