“I just gotta shut my mouth and do what I'm asked to do” – Former NBA champion reveals he felt humiliated signing with Lakers for the second time, says he was mentally prepared to accept any role to win a title

It wasn't always a pleasant experience for Dwight Howard during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Throughout his illustrious career in the NBA, big man Dwight Howard has been one of the most fascinating talents. Howard was a former 1st overall selection who spent the majority of his career with the Orlando Magic.

He was an absolute force of a big man. At the time, the league hadn't seen a young center with such power, explosiveness and shot-blocking ability since former Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. After a number of stops throughout his career, including a previous short stint with the Lakers, Dwight Howard found himself playing with Los Angeles once again as a rotational player.

It wasn't easy for Howard to accept the fact that he wasn't the same player of old. In a recent episode of the "All the Smoke" podcast, Howard goes into depth about how when he was brought back to L.A., he had to be a bit humbled in order to accept his new role with the team. Howard even said he realized that he had to "shut my mouth and do what I'm asked to do."

"I remember going back to the Lakers and trying to get a job the second time with them. I had a meeting with the GM and about four or five players and Kurt says to me "you're not Dwight Howard no more and don't expect to be the Dwight Howard when you come to the team". And I'm like are you not gonna want me to be? Myself and it really just hit me like. Hey, I just gotta shut my mouth and do what I'm asked to do and just not allow anything to affect me winning this championship and that was real hard."

Dwight Howard talks about previous experience with Los Angeles Lakers

It's been an eye-opening career for Dwight Howard, one that might very well see his name one day in the NBA's Hall of Fame. Throughout the latter stages of his career, Howard had a number of stops with various teams. That was until he ended up back with the Los Angeles Lakers in a limited role.

The truth can never be easy for some NBA veterans who were once superstars across the NBA. That truth is that players will one day have to hang them up and walk away from the game they love. Howard hasn't found a home as a free agent and says he's considering retiring due to the fact he doesn't want to take on a limited role.

