“I just love that it was LeBron’s son and he was yelling out ‘Steph!’” - Krysten Peek reveals Bronny James yells Steph Curry's name when shooting a 3-pointer

With Steph Curry breaking the all-time three-point record and solidifying himself as the best shooter in NBA history. He has inspired a long list of new generation players and LeBron James' son Bronny is one of them.

Yahoo Sports basketball reporter Kristen Peek, in a recent interview on the Warriors Hurdle podcast, talked about The Baby-Faced Assassin's influence on the game.

Upon being asked about his impact on the history of the game, she stated that Steph Curry has impacted modern-day basketball a lot more than any other player has.

"In the history of the game, I don't know if I can go that far. But in terms of what the modern-day NBA game looks like, he has by far impacted that than any other player."

She went on to reflect on a time during Bronny's freshman year where he went on to scream "Steph!" after making a shot.

"I remember Bronny James was a freshman, and you know..he throws up shots and he's like Steph! Steph! That's impacting the next wave of players coming up... I grew up in the same Michael Jordan era as well, and so for me, I think he's the greatest of all time but who's next? I just love that it was Lebron’s son and he's like yelling out "Steph! Steph!!"

Could the 2021-22 NBA season be Steph Curry’s best season yet?

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City.

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry is arguably the most talked about player in the NBA in recent weeks, and rightly so. He has been a force to reckon with on the court this season, journeying into his element with his spectacular long-range shooting.

30 for 30 to put the @warriors up 5 late "Steph Curry with the biggest bucket of the night."

While he has secured an all-time three-point record, there's still a lot more he can achieve that could make this season his best yet. Leading the Warriors to a championship title might see the 3-time NBA champion clinch the Most Valuable Player Award and pair with LeBron James on the number of titles won.

Steph Curry currently averages 27.0 points per game, ranking 4th in the league. He's only 2.7 points per game shy of surpassing Kevin Durant, who currently tops the list. He already leads the league in three points per game and will surely keep that up until the end of the season barring any injuries.

