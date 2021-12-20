×
“I just love that it was LeBron’s son and he was yelling out ‘Steph!’” - Krysten Peek reveals Bronny James yells Steph Curry's name when shooting a 3-pointer

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Christopher Eluemuno
Modified Dec 20, 2021 03:25 AM IST
With Steph Curry breaking the all-time three-point record and solidifying himself as the best shooter in NBA history. He has inspired a long list of new generation players and LeBron James' son Bronny is one of them.

Yahoo Sports basketball reporter Kristen Peek, in a recent interview on the Warriors Hurdle podcast, talked about The Baby-Faced Assassin's influence on the game.

Upon being asked about his impact on the history of the game, she stated that Steph Curry has impacted modern-day basketball a lot more than any other player has.

"In the history of the game, I don't know if I can go that far. But in terms of what the modern-day NBA game looks like, he has by far impacted that than any other player."
New Pod.Reigning Threes: Celebrating @StephenCurry30 With the People Who Covered him.Great behind the scenes stories about the three point king from @BontaHill, @MarkG_Medina, @Con_Chron, @Rusty_SFChron, @wcgoldberg & @krystenpeek.omny.fm/shows/warriors…This was huge fun.

She went on to reflect on a time during Bronny's freshman year where he went on to scream "Steph!" after making a shot.

"I remember Bronny James was a freshman, and you know..he throws up shots and he's like Steph! Steph! That's impacting the next wave of players coming up... I grew up in the same Michael Jordan era as well, and so for me, I think he's the greatest of all time but who's next? I just love that it was Lebron’s son and he's like yelling out "Steph! Steph!!"

Could the 2021-22 NBA season be Steph Curry’s best season yet?

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen&rsquo;s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City.
Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry is arguably the most talked about player in the NBA in recent weeks, and rightly so. He has been a force to reckon with on the court this season, journeying into his element with his spectacular long-range shooting.

"Steph Curry with the biggest bucket of the night."30 for 30 to put the @warriors up 5 late https://t.co/h4QabrQls2

While he has secured an all-time three-point record, there's still a lot more he can achieve that could make this season his best yet. Leading the Warriors to a championship title might see the 3-time NBA champion clinch the Most Valuable Player Award and pair with LeBron James on the number of titles won.

Steph Curry currently averages 27.0 points per game, ranking 4th in the league. He's only 2.7 points per game shy of surpassing Kevin Durant, who currently tops the list. He already leads the league in three points per game and will surely keep that up until the end of the season barring any injuries.

