"I keep saying to everyone, though, if you don't like Curry you don't like basketball” - Nikola Jokic praises Steph Curry as well as Kevin Durant

Last season’s MVP Nikola Jokic is one of the most exciting basketball players in the NBA right now. In a recent CNN article, Jokic talked about his NBA journey and some of the players he loves to watch, referencing Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

In his recent interview with CNN, Jokic couldn't help but praise Curry's basketball prowess while speaking about how the NBA's top players are all elite scorers. Though he did make sure to point out that his appreciation of the league's best only goes so far.

"Any of the top 20 players in the league can nail 50 points on you, but if you start admiring them and accept that they are better players, you lose your competitive edge. I keep saying to everyone, though, if you don't like Curry, you don't like basketball..." Jokic said

Jokic also mentioned Kevin Durant in the same breath, deeming the latter "unguardable."

"Durant, in turn, is the best offensive player in the league. He is unguardable."

Jokic reigned supreme last season, averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists en route to his first Most Valuable Player of the Year award. Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to the third-best record in the Western Conference, despite co-star Jamal Murray tearing his ACL midway through the season.

But Durant and Curry are two of the all-time great offensive players in the NBA with multiple accolades between them. Nikola Jokic could also end up on that list when his career is done. His unorthodox style might not be as flashy as the other two, but he racks up points while also being one of the top assist men in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic is offensively brilliant in his own right

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic with the ball in the post

Durant and Curry both have obvious gifts on the offensive side of the court. Durant’s length allows him to get to any spot on the court and create the shot he wants. While Curry’s three-point shooting, quickness and off-ball movement sees him find space to sink wide-open threes or make darting runs to the basket.

However, Jokic's playing style could sometimes be described as a "weird-looking, almost slow type of basketball". But for all of his athletic shortcomings, he makes up for it in basketball IQ and skill.

Even as a center, he might be one of the best passers in the league. He dishes incredible dimes over the top of the defense and seems to make at least one spectacular highlight-real pass at least once a game. The Nuggets offense flows through Jokic, with him creating just about everything.

The Nuggets have had a season hampered by injuries to star players. Murray has yet to feature for Denver since his injury. The team are also without youngster Michael Porter Jr. who was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his back.

Although their roster has been a little light in the talent department, the Nuggets still hold the fifth-best record in the Western Conference, with an 18-16 record, mainly because of how good Jokic has been on both ends of the court.

This term he is currently averaging 25.7 points, 13.9 rebounds (second most in the league) and 7.0 assists per game, while shooting 55.6% from the field. He also holds a top-five defensive rating of 102.0.

The NBA has an onslaught of MVP candidates this year, and Nikola Jokic has every right to be included in that conversation. He is one of the best offensive players in the league and continues to grow as a force on defense.

