“I knew the consequences, I wasn’t prepared for them” – Kyrie Irving talks about his anti-vaccine stance and not playing for Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has not played a game this season because of his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

But Brooklyn should see Irving hit the court soon.

Irving has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and has begun preparing for his return. His first opportunity to play could be Jan. 5 at the Indiana Pacers.

When asked about his decision, Irving said:

“I knew the consequences, I wasn’t prepared for them.”

Irving's comments came after practice Wednesday, his first practice since the Nets reversed their earlier decision and then after he cleared the protocols.

Kyrie Irving's vaccination debacle

Irving was under the impression he was promised an exemption to play without a vaccination. But because of a New York City mandate, Kyrie would not be able to participate in any games in the city (at the New York Knicks or in Brooklyn) without being vaccinated.

The rift grew when Brooklyn decided not to allow Irving to play or practice. The Nets announced they made the decision because they were concerned about the disruption to the team's chemistry by a part-time player. Mandates in New York City, San Francisco and Toronto will prevent Irving from playing in those cities.

Irving has missed 32 games so far this season.

A decision like this one, where a team sides against their player, especially one to the caliber of Irving, is never easy. The organization risked making their star unhappy and sparked speculation Irving could be traded.

Even with Irving out and James Harden missing four recent games while in the protocols, Brooklyn (23-9) is in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Irving said he understood why Brooklyn made its decision.

Irving has been an easy-going person. He leaves his emotions to his play and resolves them with highlight finishes. One can understand why he had such a nonchalant opinion on Brooklyn’s decision — he is not the kind of player to hold grudges against his team and demand trades.

Kyrie Irving's efforts on Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving averaged 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game last season for the Brooklyn Nets. Statistics like those have been missed this season, and the Nets should be excited to get another star back.

Irving said he is excited to return:

With the offense Irving had last season, it only makes sense why both he and his teammates are this excited to see him back. Brooklyn fans, and NBA fans alike, have been patiently waiting to see Irving with a basketball in his hands again.

January 5 could be a big day for the Brooklyn Nets.

