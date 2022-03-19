"I knew he was going to be special; It's no surprise to me" - LeBron James on watching emerging NBA star in 7th grade and his evolution

LeBron James has played against some young talented players this season that are almost his son, Bronny James' age. Some of them were even Bronny's teammates or opponents in the last few years. "King James" has always looked to pave the way for these youngsters and praises them whenever he's had the opportunity.

The LA Lakers star did the same following his team's win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday. LeBron James went head-to-head with rookie Scottie Barnes, who has been phenomenal in his debut NBA season. James said after the game that he saw Barnes when the latter was a seventh-grader and predicted that he would be a special talent.

"I saw Scottie Barnes for the first time in seventh grade and told one of my good friends that this kid is going to be special. I've seen the length of his arms and he was playing point guard at his size that game. Obviously, he's still doing it now, he can play multiple positions, but for him to have that size and that ability, I knew he was going to be special," said James (via Vivek Jacob).

Scottie Barnes has been phenomenal in his rookie season. The Raptors forward is averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game (third in both categories among all rookies). Barnes has been instrumental for Toronto in a starting role. His two-way play has been crucial to them having a legitimate shot at qualifying for the playoffs this year.

LeBron James and LA Lakers back on track as they snap an 11-game road skid

The LA Lakers have had a terrible season so far, which has gotten worse following the All-Star break. LeBron James and Co. have won only three of their 12 games during this stretch. The Lakers seem to have found a decent balance in their lineup following their 128-123 OT win over the Raptors on Friday.

They introduced Wenyen Gabriel to the starting lineup at the power forward position, alongside center Dwight Howard and LeBron James at the small forward position. LA looked great in terms of size, and due to that, they had the kind of rim protection they were lacking previously. This also allowed their perimeter defenders to be more aggressive in their approach.

James scored 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists during the game, while Russell Westbrook recorded 22 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. Westbrook also made a clutch game-tying 3-point shot that saw the contest go into overtime.

The Lakers managed to end an 11-game road skid in the process and they will be hoping to record their first consecutive win since January 7th.

