"I know exactly what he’s doing wrong with his jumper" - Skills coach Lethal Shooter expresses his wish to train former MVP after Bucks bow out to Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks lost in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Boston Celtics. In the aftermath, Lethal Shooter had indicated interest in training Giannis Antetokounmpo. The skills coach took to his Twitter page to express his wishes and reinforce his abilities as a result-driven coach.

Lethal Shooter stated that within three months of working with the Greek Freak, the Bucks forward will become "very scary." He suggested that he understands and has pointed out exactly what is wrong with his jumper shots and can help fix it.

"I get 3 months with Giannis and it would be VERY VERY SCARY," Lethal Shooter tweeted. "I know exactly what he’s doing wrong with his jumper."

Lethal Shooter @LethalShooter__ I get 3months with Giannis and it would be VERY VERY SCARY. I know exactly what he’s doing wrong with his jumper. I get 3months with Giannis and it would be VERY VERY SCARY. I know exactly what he’s doing wrong with his jumper.💯

Antetokounmpo has had a stellar playoff run but was unable to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Despite his near triple-double performance of 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists, the Bucks fell short to Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

The 6-time All-Star had a field goal accuracy of 38.5% having netted 10 of 26 shots and 25.0% from the three-point line, sinking one in four attempts. He leads the playoffs in scoring with an average of 31.7 points, having completed 14.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Lethal Shooter prides himself as the most sought after shooting coach in the NBA

Lethal Shooter (L) and Kyle Kuzma attend the Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 08, 2019 in Westwood, California.

Chris Matthews, better known as Lethal Shooter, is arguably the most sought after shooting trainer for NBA players. His signature technique, which he tags as 'the act of shooting', bothers with mental focus, consistency and repetition.

He has worked with tons of NBA stars who have continued to compete at the highest level with their improved shooting skills. Some of his clientele include the LA Lakers' Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis, alongside WNBA players such as Candace Parker and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Lethal Shooter @LethalShooter__ #NBA @Grant2Will Grant Williams always gives 150% in training! In this particular video he couldn’t leave the gym without going 45/50 from NBA 3PT! After I make changes you can’t go back to OLD HABITS! Trust the changes. The footwork & mechanics has to stay sharp or back to 0. Grant Williams always gives 150% in training! In this particular video he couldn’t leave the gym without going 45/50 from NBA 3PT! After I make changes you can’t go back to OLD HABITS! Trust the changes. The footwork & mechanics has to stay sharp or back to 0.🍀#NBA @Grant2Will https://t.co/OKLAU0E4MU

He has also been working with Boston Celtics players, Grant Williams and Daniel Theis. Helping them in their quest to be better players for their team and improving their shooting abilities in the process.

"Grant Williams is shooting 42.3% from the 3PT this season and ranked Top5 in the NBA," Matthews said. "Daniel Theis is getting more comfortable in the Celtics system shooting 36% from 3. Feels good to see my guys to refine their games. Blessing to help others with The Art of Shooting."

Edited by Arnav Kholkar