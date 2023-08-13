“I would like to break this rule” – Victor Wembanyama willing to be poster boy for changing an NBA regulation 

Victor Wembanyama is months away from his NBA debut and he is already talking about changing the game. The No. 1 pick recently opened up on changes he would like to make.

Recently, Victor Wembanyama did a commercial for Nike. Among the things he talked about was changing rules in the NBA. If he had the chance, the San Antonio Spurs big man would adjust the restrictions in regards to inbound passes.

If there was any rule I'd like to break it would be the rule where you can inbound the ball and pass it to your backcourt," Wembanyama said. "That would make it harder for the offense. I would like to break this rule."

In the current game, the offense is allowed to inbound the ball to their backcourt without getting called for a violation. This gives them the opportunity for an easy entry pass if their out of bounds play doesn't generate a good look.

Did Victor Wembanyama make a good suggestion with his rule change?

Of all the things Victor Wembanyama could have picked, this was an interesting rule to change. From a competitive standpoint, it would certainly have an instant impact on the NBA.

If the league went with the San Antonio Spurs big man's suggestion, offenses would no longer have a bailout. Since they won't be able to simply go behind half-court and accept an entry pass, the defense will have a greater advantage.

The biggest area of impact this rule change would have is in late game situations. In tight games, every possesion is crucial. One five-second violation could completely swing a game if the defense is able to cut off all passing lanes.

Given his size, it's shocking that Wembanyama didn't want to alter the rules in regards to goaltending. In the NBA, the ball can't be touched when it's in the cylinder. However, international rules are different.

FIBA regulations have a different stance in regards to the ball being on the rim. Once it hits, a defender is able to grab it off before it rolls in.

Since Wembanyama spent the past few years playing professionally in France, he is more used to this style of play. This could lead to some minor adjusting when it comes time to debut in the NBA.

It seems unlikely that the NBA will be making any rule changes now. That said, Wembanyama's suggestion might be one worth considering.

