“I do like to see all-time greatness validated… The media desperately wants to award him” - Skip Bayless says he’s rooting for Steph Curry to win finals MVP, believes Steph doesn’t belong on the all-time top-10 list

Skip Bayless believes Steph Curry does not belong on the all-time top-10 list, but, at the same time, wishes him to be this year's Finals MVP.

Skip Bayless rooting for Steph Curry for Finals MVP

The analyst stated:

“I do like to see all-time greatness validated … the media desperately wants to award him.”

Steph Curry cemented his name into the top spot of the league's greatest shooter ever after passing Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 threes made. Curry now stands with 3,117 and counting, as he steps toward a possible fourth championship under his belt.

The biggest trophy for Steph this year is the Finals MVP Award as he looks to get the first of his career. Having won three championships across six finals appearances, still not having that MVP award eats at Curry.

Winning this year's championship would arguably mean more for Steph than past years, even aside from a possible Finals MVP. Winning this year would prove to the world that Steph Curry and the Warriors do not need Kevin Durant to win. This narrative has been looming over Golden State since KD’s years of greatness alongside Draymond and “The Splash Brothers."

In any case, Skip Bayless believes that Curry’s career has not been impressive enough to place him inside that all-time top-10 list. The analyst points out that it is not personal bias, as Skip outlines he has been rooting for Steph since day one.

Skip explained:

“I fought for him on days-on-end for him to be the first pick in the draft … we would battle about Blake versus Steph.”

If Steph was to win this year, it would arguably inch him closer toward being in that list of top players. When you look at that list, you see champions who revolutionized the way the game was played, players with large lists of accolades and feats. Steph Curry is one of those types of players, too. But is Skip correct, has Steph yet to show us he is deserving?

An eight-time NBA All-Star and eight-time All-NBA selection, including four times on the first team, he has been named the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) twice and has won three NBA championships. He is still the only unanimous MVP selection in league history (2016).

Steph was the NBA’s scoring leader and steals leader in 2016. He was the scoring leader again in 2021. Curry stands as the Warriors' franchise leader in points.

Curry has the accolades to back up each way he has revolutionized the game. Arguably one of the most consistently clutch players the league has ever seen, Steph deserves to be, at least, be in conversation about the spot of top players if he can win this year's championship.

Players like LeBron James, who have four NBA championships and four NBA Finals MVP’s, make the list hard for Steph to enter. There are many players across history with multiple championships that have not been placed even close to that list.

But they are not Steph Curry, the greatest shooter of all-time.

