“I was literally in the Maldives waking up at 3 in the morning watching the playoff games” - LeBron James says it burns his stomach not being a part of the playoffs, calls it the best time to play basketball

LeBron James explained how bad it hurts him to not be a part of this year's playoffs. He said the postseason is his favorite time of the year.

LeBron James missing the playoffs "burns his stomach"

The four-time champion said:

“I was literally in the Maldives, waking up at 3 in the morning watching the playoff games. Like every single game at 3 in the morning. ... It burns my stomach to not be a part of these games.”

After building a super team for the 2021-22 season, the Lakers failed to make it into the playoffs. LeBron James has continuously voiced his disappointment in not being able to play in the postseason.

He recently admitted that it makes him feel so bad that his stomach burns. With it being the best time to play basketball in his eyes, not being able to participate would obviously hurt. Especially for a player of LeBron James’ caliber.

A four-time champion and Finals MVP, James remains arguably the best if not one of the greatest players in the league. For him not to have the chance to showcase his elite level of play at the highest level would definitely hurt.

For James to be waking up in the middle of the night on his vacation shows just how much he is missing basketball. For “The King” to stay updated on the finals makes perfect sense, but waking up at 3 am in the Maldives is something else.

The Lakers will look to make bigger waves next season, especially with their new coach Darvin Ham. As LeBron James and Darvin have shared the court together in the past as opponents, they have history, which may help their relationship.

Having a coach that is able to maintain a respectable relationship with LeBron is important because of how large an influence James has.

James played a big role in the moves made in the preseason to get Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. As such, many have criticized James for the Lakers downfall.

Presumably, James learned from his mistakes. Having a coach that can handle his influence will hopefully make the difference needed in L.A. and allow LeBron to compete in yet another postseason.

James has only missed the playoffs four times in his 19-season career. “The King” is not accustomed to sitting out during the latter half of the year as it is, of course, his favorite time to play.

