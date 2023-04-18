"I’ll play you in a suit” – Cam'ron vexes Mario Chalmers again over their beef on LeBron James 

Hip-hop artist Cam'ron has always been extremely invested in the sport of basketball. During a recent social media rant, he jokingly called out a former NBA champion.

Along with making music, Cam'ron has a sports show titled "It Is What It Is." On that program, him and fellow rapper Ma$e talk about everything going on in pro sports with their own twist.

During a recent episode, the two had a discussion about some recent comments made by former Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers. Despite winning a title alongside him, he feels that players around the league aren't scared to face LeBron James like they were with Michael Jordan.

Chalmers played nine years in the league and won a pair of championships with the Miami Heat playing with the likes of LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

After hearing this rant, the recording artist wanted a piece of the former NBA veteran. He posted a video on Instagram saying he'd play him one-on-one while being fully dressed up.

"I'll play you in a suit"

Chalmers has yet to respond to this challenge despite being clapped at multiple times.

Cam'ron had added comments for Mario Chalmers' remarks about LeBron James

Cam'ron had more for Mario Chalmers in regards to what he had to say about LeBron James. He had to let the former NBA guard know that the player nobody feared was him and not the 19-time All-Star.

“I’ll tell you one thing, Mario, ain’t nobody scared to play against your ass,”

Considering the type of player Chalmers was, making comments like this are a bit absurd. Throughout the decade he spent in the NBA, he never averaged more than ten points per game. These comments are even more outlandish when you think about how LeBron is the only reason why Chalmers has two championship rings.

Cam might have jokingly called out Chalmers, but everyone knows how the meeting between them would likely go. Even though Chalmers was a role player during his career, he is still a highly skilled player. For the recording artist, it appears that he wants to stand up for one of his favorite players.

