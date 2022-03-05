"I would look to move both AD and Russell Westbrook" - Stephen A. Smith on trading 2 of the LA Lakers' big 3 next season, and getting good value for Anthony Davis

With two wins in their last ten outings, the LA Lakers risk falling further below the playoffs qualification zone. Anthony Davis, one of the Big 3 will most likely sit out the remainder of the season. Owing to a foot injury, he is of no help to the team as they struggle to gain some level of momentum.

The franchise has come under heavy criticism over their poor performances, with Russell Westbrook bearing most of the brunt. Since his move from the Washington Wizards to the LA Lakers, he has been performing way below expectations. The Lakers Nation is still holding out hope for the team with 20 games left till the end of the season.

On the First Take show on ESPN, Stephen A. was questioned about the Lakers roster, remaining the same for next season. He shared that it would be wise to trade both Westbrook and AD and recoup some money in the process.

"If I were the Los Angeles Lakers, I would look to move both AD and Russell Westbrook."

Will the LA Lakers Big 3 be dissolved next season?

(L-R)LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis #3, and Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Lakers look on from the sideline during the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 28, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With the 2021-22 NBA season drawing to an end. With the LA Lakers Big 3 seemingly very unproductive, their chances of them being together next season look dim. Questions have been asked, doubts are present and the future looks uncertain for the Showtime franchise.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Clippers have won seven straight games vs. Lakers Clippers have won seven straight games vs. Lakers 👀 https://t.co/pEoAcsFuzQ

Stephen A. believes it is in the interest of the franchise to dissolve the Big 3 and trade Russ and AD next season. He is of the opinion that these two can afford the front office enough bargaining chips to see what's out there that could be beneficial to the team.

"Russell Westbrook because of the last year of his contract and what I can get in return for the 47 million he's scheduled to earn once he opts in. And then you look at Anthony Davis, I love Anthony Davis."

"AD is a big-time talent when healthy, but because of his history of durability issues, I will explore seeing what I can get for his greatness because I gave away so many of people over the past couple of years and I will try to get something back."

Edited by Arnav