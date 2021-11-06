"I love Cade's game, I think he's going to be tough, tough cover for a long long time" - Kevin Durant heaps praise on the 2021 NBA draft’s number one pick after his strong outing against Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant heaped praise on Cade Cunningham after the rookie's impressive performance for the Detroit Pistons in the game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Pistons had a really good game and were close to pulling off an upset. However, Kevin Durant's 29 point performance on the night ensured a 96-90 win for the Nets.

Cade Cunningham was brilliant for the Pistons, as he scored 17 points and also nailed down some big three's to bring his team back in the ball game. The youngster missed out on six games to start the season but returned to the lineup in the game against the Orlando Magic. He has since been really good for the Pistons. His brilliance even caught the attention of Kevin Durant. Speaking about the star rookie during his post-game press conference, Durant said:

"I love Cade's game, I think he’s going to be a tough, tough cover for a long, long time. I got to know him when he was in high school so we built a little relationship. To play against him in the NBA is sweet. We had a lot of conversations about being on this level and what it took and to see him out here battle through some injuries to start, but to come out here and play aggressive tonight, hit some big shots for them. I'm happy for him, looking forward to seeing his career."

During the game, KD and Cade were seen going at each other. Durant nailed a tough shot while the rookie was guarding him. He was emphatic at the time and let the youngster know about it. Speaking about the same, Durant said:

"Oh yeah of course... I mean you got guys that you've known and like I said this is really one of my guys. So, when I'm guarding him, I want him to come at me the best as he can and when he's guarding me, I'm gonna do the same. It's the friendly competition that ramps up when you know somebody."

Kevin Durant's 29 point performance ensures Detroit Pistons' eighth defeat of the season

Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons

The game between the Pistons and the Nets was a close one. The two teams went into halftime tied at 39 points. But when the third quarter resumed, Brooklyn took things under control and scored 39 points to take a 16 point lead into the final quarter of the game.

The Pistons were not ready to give up that easily this time. They showed their resilience and came within touching distance to take the lead with just two minutes to play. However, the experience of players on the Nets helped them get over the line. KD drained some important buckets to ensure a win for the Nets. He ended the night with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

The loss against the Nets was the Pistons' fourth consecutive defeat of the season. They have just one victory in nine games and need to step up soon. Their next game is against a struggling Houston Rockets side. It will be a great chance for them to get to a possible victory and pick things up from there to get their campaign back on track.

