"I would love to fight a man with long hair, imma molly wop his a**" - Shaquille O'Neal talks about Ja Morant's altercation with Tony Bradley

There have been a lot of altercations so far this season, and the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant was involved in one with Tony Bradley when they hosted the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Although it ended in a 119-106 victory for the Grizzlies, the convincing win was not the main talking point after the final whistle.

The altercation that had serious repercussions was that of the Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic and Miami Heat's Markieff Morris. It created a ruckus between the families and has since sidelined Markieff. The Heat forward has missed their last 35 games due to neck whiplash sustained in the incident.

Another dust-up that got physical was that between LA Lakers LeBron James and Detroit Pistons Isaiah Stewart. It left Stewart bloodied, with both players serving bans for their roles in the incident.

However, that of Morant and Bradley did not get physical, probably because of the early intervention of Steven Adams. He separated both players in peculiar fashion, and there was a bit of shoving and shirt grabbing with under six minutes left in the game. Both players were hit with technical fouls upon review.

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal commented on the altercation on "The Big Podcast With Shaq," jokingly pointing out what he would do in a fight with a man with long hair.

"I would love to fight a man with long hair, imma molly wop his a**."

Shaq does not encourage fighting, but he is a big proponent of one standing up for themselves. During his playing career, he was involved in several altercations, including one that kept him on the sidelines for three games.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are having an incredible season

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against Avery Bradley #20, Malik Monk #11 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Grizzlies have been one of the most surprising teams so far this season. They came back hungry after their first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs and have not disappointed.

Led by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are ranked third in the Western Conference standings and are top-ten in both offensive and defensive ratings. It has been a joy to watch the team, who have put in scintillating displays every other night.

Ja, who delivers the highlight reels, has solidified his position as one of the top five point guards in the league right now. The high flier does it all for the team on both ends of the floor, dunking on big men and executing some of the most insane blocks.

NBA UK @NBAUK



The Grizzlies cruised past the Lakers for their 9th straight win! JA MORANT JUMPS OUT OF THE GYM FOR THE TWO-HANDED BLOCK 🤯The Grizzlies cruised past the Lakers for their 9th straight win! JA MORANT JUMPS OUT OF THE GYM FOR THE TWO-HANDED BLOCK 🤯🔐The Grizzlies cruised past the Lakers for their 9th straight win! 🐻 https://t.co/FnUoNgble0

Also Read Article Continues below

So far this season, Morant is averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field. The 2020 Rookie of the Year is also on course to make his first All-Star appearance.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Arnav