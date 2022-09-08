“I love his fire, I love his grit, I love his spit in your eye “ - Skip Bayless is excited to see Patrick Beverley play for Lakers, says he’s more valuable than Russell Westbrook

Patrick Beverley's acquisition by the LA Lakers has sparked mixed reactions among fans, especially considering his history with Russell Westbrook. NBA analyst Skip Bayless is excited about the Lakers' new addition, saying Beverley is more valuable than Westbrook.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said Beverley was brought in primarily to help shore up their defense. While doing so, he might actively try to mend his relationship with Westbrook as well.

On "Undisputed: Skip and Shannon," Bayless commented on the events that took place during Beverley's first press conference. He said that Russ was trying to assert himself as the alpha but believes Beverley is more valuable.

"I love Patrick Beverley. I love his fire, I love his grit, I love his spit in your eye. I love everything about what a pro's pro he is. I love how he distracts, I love how he needles, how he gets under skin, how he figures every single way to get the most out of his ability.

After going on about Beverley being a decent 3-point shooter, he continued:

"Russell Westbrook came across as, 'I'm gonna show up, and I'm gonna bless him as my backup.' Russ is still thinking, 'I'm the king of LA because I grew up here, I'm a Laker fan, I'm the starting point guard for the Lakers.' I got news for Russ, he may start but he ain't finishing because right here right now, I believe that Patrick Beverley is more valuable than Russell Westbrook."

Beverley was a significant piece that helped the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the playoffs. Unfortunately, they were eliminated from the first round by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Can the LA Lakers make a deep run in the 2023 playoffs with Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook?

Patrick Beverley has joined the LA Lakers

Westbrook and Beverley have seemingly squashed their beef and are ready to start the new season on fresh terms. The guards were spotted sharing a hug for the first time in years after going at each other on the floor.

After several reportedly failed attempts to trade Westbrook, the Lakers are now stuck with the LA-native. Mr. Triple-Double opted into his $47 million player option and will likely play the entire season with the Purple and gold.

It has been reported that head coach Darvin Ham is considering pairing Westbrook and Beverley in the backcourt. While that might improve their defense, it is not a system that plays into LeBron James' strengths.

The four-time NBA champ loves to surround himself with high-level shooters. James has impressive court vision to find the open man, especially after he collapses the defense with a drive through the lane.

Although the Lakers are not completely written off, not many expect them to contend for the title. However, they could become a significant threat if Anthony Davis stays healthy for the bulk of the season.

