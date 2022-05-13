“I love silencing the crowd on the road. I take pride in that. There’s no better feeling” - Draymond Green on dancing to ‘whoop that trick’, says he talks junk

The saga that emerged from Steph Curry's "Whoop That Trick" statement got Draymond Green and the entire FedEx Forum dancing to the Memphis Grizzlies anthem via the PA system.

Curry's jab at the Grizzlies in a pre-game interview was turned and served cold at the all-time three-point leader and his teammates as the Grizzlies blew them out in a Game 5 win.

Green defended his actions on the night, which saw him wave his towel and dance to Memphis rapper Al Kapone's 2005 release. While they were being trolled, the forward decided to get in on it rather than give them the satisfaction of seeing him hurt. Green said:

“They not going to whoop that trick alone. We gonna whoop that trick together if we’re gonna whoop that trick. One thing I don’t respect is people who only bring it, only embrace crowds when they winning. We call those frontrunners. We’re not frontrunners, you know?”

He also talked about one being able to dish it and receive it as well. He revealed his appreciation for the crowd and the energy they presented to the arena, stating:

“We got our ass kicked — that’s alright, it happens. But we don’t be frontrunners. When you spew it out, you gotta be willing to take it — not hide from it, not duck from it, not run from it, embrace it.

"So I appreciated the crowd tonight, the energy they brought to the game. If they wanna whoop that trick, we gonna whoop em’ together.”

Draymond Green insists he loves silencing the away crowd, says there's no better feeling

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Jaren Jackson Jr..

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had an earlier encounter with the Memphis Grizzlies' fan base at the FedEx Forum in Game 1. Green was ejected for his hard foul against Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke.

In Game 2, Green gestured to the crowd with his middle finger in plain sight as he made his way to the tunnel. An action that saw the NBA fine him $25,000 and he has shown no remorse for his actions. He was heard saying he felt good about flipping them off.

Fast-forward to Game 5, Draymond Green continues to taunt the Grizzlies' fan base. On his podcast, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year said he takes pride in silencing the crowd on the road and went on to state that there is no better feeling.

“It was live in there when they played that, by the way,” Green said. “And as you know, I started waving my towel because, for me, I talk a lot.

"I talk junk. I’m a talker. And I don’t respect guys who when it’s all beautiful and you’re winning and everything’s great you’re yapping, and when it’s not you just sit there.

"I don’t respect those guys because a real one is going to talk no matter what, no matter what the situation is. If I’ve got something to say, I’m saying that. I love silencing the crowd on the road. I take pride in that. There’s no better feeling."

