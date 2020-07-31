“I love him and want to play with him” - Joel Embiid claims his partnership with Ben Simmons can get ‘so much better’ amidst reports of conflict

After a long and patient wait, we are finally hours away from the official NBA restart. Several contenders will be locking horns against each other in the NBA bubble to win the elusive championship. One of the dark horses is the Philadelphia 76ers, who despite having promising stars like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons sit at the sixth position in the eastern conference standings.

NBA star Joel Embiid spills beans on his relationship with Ben Simmons on a podcast

There is no doubt about the fact that the Philadelphia 76ers have two bonafide superstars in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Coach Brett Brown has relied heavily on Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in key fixtures over the last few years and will continue to do it in the upcoming games in the NBA bubble.

The 76ers have made adjustments in their starting lineup with head coach moving Ben Simmons to power forward and Shake Milton starting at point guard. Joel Embiid will continue starting at the centre position for the upcoming NBA games.

Joel Embiid recently made an appearance on the Ricky Sanchez podcast. Joel Embiid made a few comments on his teammate Ben Simmons. He was quoted saying

"I love him and I want to be with him for the rest of my career because I think he still has a lot of potential, and me too. We can get so much better than we are right now. I don't see the point of ever playing with somebody else. So, that's someone that I'd love to be playing with for the rest of my career."

Joel Embiid’s on-court chemistry with the 6’10 guard/forward Ben Simmons has been questioned quite a few times. There is a notion amongst fans and pundits that the two stars do not bring the best out of each other. Ben Simmons’ shooting woes are quite apparent which leads to spacing issues when the 76ers starting five are on the court. Embiid had shut down this notion earlier in the season by saying

"This year it's only a problem because at times our offence has struggled and I think it's definitely going to be better after the All-Star break. I mean, just look at the last two years what we have been able to do and I think it can work and it's going to work."

The Philadelphia 76ers and coach Brett Brown have a strong squad with 2 NBA All-stars at their disposal. If the 76ers figure a way out to get the best out of them, there is no doubt in assuming that Philadelphia will be a force to be reckoned with in the NBA.

