"I'm too blessed to be stressed” – Devin Booker gives incredibly confident interview after leading Phoenix Suns to emphatic win

Devin Booker had a happy homecoming Sunday.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native scored 30 points to pace the Phoenix Suns to a 135-108 victory Sunday at the Detroit Pistons. "Book," as he is fondly called, registered his 11th 30-point game of the season. In 29 minutes, he shot 11 of 18 (61.1%). He made 1 of 5 3-point shots and 7 of 10 free throws.

What's more, Booker had a dunk he celebrated with childhood friends and family, many of whom made the trip from western Michigan.

Said he was flexing at former teammate Tyler Ulis after one-handed follow dunk. "I'm too blessed to be stressed." Devin Booker after 30-point game in #Suns win over #Pistons

Booker talked about what it felt like interacting with the fans after his superb dunk. Exuding confidence, he responded that all he does is have fun while playing. He talked about the plus of having friends and family at the game as a morale booster.

"I just have fun with this thing," Booker said. "I'm too blessed to be stressed. I'm just out there enjoying myself. I have my good friends who (have) seats courtside, after my dunk that's why I look there. I'm flexing on them, they sitting there hyping me up. You know just to have family in the building, to be able to do it like that was fun."

Devin Booker's run this season

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a referee's decision in a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has had another strong season, averaging 23.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 35 games. Booker, an All-Star the past two seasons, has helped the Suns (33-9) to the best record in the league. Phoenix has won three consecutive games and six of its last seven.

CP3: "Every time he shoot it, I think it's going in."

His best outing of the season came Dec. 29 at home against the OKC Thunder in a 115-97 win. Booker recorded a season-high 38 points with seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks. He was 12 of 24, making 50% from the field and behind the arc.

He also had a 38-point game Nov. 6 at home against the Atlanta Hawks in a 121-117 victory. He added six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. He shot 14 of 21 (66.7%), including 5 of 9 from 3-point range (55.6%).

Booker leads the Suns in points, field goals, 3-pointers and free throws. He is on course to surpass his previous season record, making this season his best yet.

