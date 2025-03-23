"I’m coming back with a gun" - NBA fans react as Jimmy Butler slashes coffee prices for Warriors employees in Miami

Jimmy Butler is a notorious "troll," and even the origins of his brand, Big Face Coffee, trace itself to his nature. The brand, which had its origins in the NBA bubble in Orlando, has since grown significantly. Butler's recent reveal of an employee discount for Golden State Warriors staff, as shared by NBA Central on Sunday, slashing the price to $30, has sent fans into a frenzy.

Coffee is a staple in the life of most people, but the fact that a hefty price of $30 is needed, even if you're a Golden State Warriors employee, to get a taste of Big Face Coffee has fans questioning if this is another troll move by Jimmy Butler. I seems there's premium coffee, and then there's Big Face Coffee.

Fan reactions have been a mixture of astonishment and amusement at the news of the discounted $30 coffee. Some of the best reactions can be found here:

"You charge me $30 for a coffee and i’m coming back with a gun" joked a fan, mocking the expensive coffee at Big Face.

"This is the most centel post I've ever seen from you HOW is this real" tweeted another fan, pointing out how the news appears to be almost satirical in nature. More fans joined in on how the news was very 'NBA Centel' in nature.

"Jimmy if being a drama queen was a sport" posted a fan, joking at Jimmy Butler's antics with Big Face Coffee.

"He paying for their flights too?" questioned a fan, mocking the $30 price tag on Big Face Coffee.

"His prices are as unserious as him" tweeted another fan, pointing at the almost trolling nature of the prices at Big Face Coffee.

Jimmy Butler is truly one of a kind. From media day antics to outrageously priced coffee, his actions are rarely imitated. His legacy will endure not just through his game but also his legendary trolling.

Jimmy Butler's Big Face Coffee started off with $20 coffee in the NBA bubble, targeting per diem amounts

The brand took off as a pricey venture, with then-Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler tapping into his knowledge of his customer base to set prices. The story goes that Butler, identifying a lack of coffee options in the bubble, started his brand and priced all products at $20, the per diem amount each person employed by an NBA team had in the bubble.

Haute Living Celebrates Jimmy Butler - Source: Getty

Looking back, the $20 coffee seems to be a bargain, if an employee discount can only bring it down to $30 now.

Big Face has since evolved into a brand that specializes in a lot more than just coffee, with designer clothing being one of its statndout products. From its "humble" per diem beginnings, the brand has come a long way, although $30 coffee may not be its best-selling point.

