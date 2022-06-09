"I'm confident the children joined in", "Draymond already flipped off the children in Memphis I dont see the big issue" - Fans brutally mock Klay Thompson after his "Real classy, good job Boston" remarks in reference to Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Klay Thompson, in a postgame press conference, talked about the hostile environment at TD Garden on Wednesday, especially as it related to Draymond Green. Thompson said:

"We’ve played in front of rude people before, dropping F bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy, good job Boston.”

Thompson's comments sparked a flurry of responses across social media. Many mentioned similar incidents having taken place in Warriors home games in the past.

Boston Celtics fans are notoriously rowdy and are often at the center of player-fan altercations in the NBA. We saw Kyrie Irving flip off the Celtics crowd in the first-round after a fan kept shouting at him from the sidelines.

r/NBA reacted to Klay's comments, focusing on his remarks concerning the presence of children in the crowd:

Klay's comments looked especially bad after Draymond Green cursed in front of his son in a postgame press conference.

Draymond Green flipped off the crowd during a Memphis home-game, something that a user brought up in response to Klay's comments.

Review: Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry's combined 56 points in vain, rebounding struggles for the Warriors and turnover issues for the Celtics

Suffocating defense and a hostile environment got the better of the Warriors last night.

The Celtics took down the Golden State Warriors, 116-100, in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points while recording six rebounds and nine assists. Jaylen Brown added 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Marcus Smart chipped in with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Despite the loss, Stephen Curry led all scorers with 31 points, shooting 6-for-11 from 3-point range. Klay Thompson found a bit of rhythm, scoring 25 points, shooting 5-for-13 from 3-point range.

For the Golden State Warriors, one statistic has served as a reliable measure for wins this post-season, their rebounding. The Golden State Warriors are 9-1 in games where they have out rebounded their opponents this postseason.

Only the Denver Nuggets have out-rebounded them in the playoffs this year, whom they beat 4-1 in the first round.

For the Boston Celtics, the metric that serves as a reliable measure for wins is turnovers. The Celtics are now 14-2 when they have 15 or fewer turnovers, and 0-5 when they turn the ball over more than 15 times a game.

