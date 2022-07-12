“I'm crying cause he really look like he shoulda been a ref”, “He looks legit lol hire this man so he can ruin legacies” - Fans hilariously react to Richard Jefferson’s refereeing debut at Summer League 

Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson refereed Monday's Summer League game between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. He officiated the second quarter of the game. Jefferson attended Summer League officiating meetings before taking up duty as a ref.
The ESPN broadcaster cited multiple reasons for his move. Here's what he Tweeted:
"Why do this? 1. Tremendous amount of knowledge about our game that I’ve learned sitting in classes with the best refs in the world
2. I do this because not many people would dare put themselves in this position. The more info I have the more informed I am as a broadcaster"
Jefferson's reason for officiating testifies to his commitment as an ESPN broadcaster. Fans listen to his opinions and assessments about the game.
It was an unusual move for a former player, though. Jefferson struggled in his debut as a referee. The former Nets star officiating a Knicks game made his try more exciting to watch.
Jefferson has been vocal about not being a franchise fan in the past. His feelings on the Knicks became a talking point when news broke about him officiating in the game.
Richard Jefferson sent fans into a frenzy when he walked out of the tunnel in the referee's uniform. According to many, Jefferson resembled a regular NBA referee, which garnered hilarious reactions on NBA Twitter.
One fan wrote:
“I'm crying cause he really look like he shoulda been a ref”
Another added:
“He looks legit lol hire this man so he can ruin legacies”
Here are some of the best reactions to Richard Jefferson's debut as a referee:
Richard Jefferson short of a perfect debut as an official, aims to make a comeback next year
Richard Jefferson didn't have an easy foray into his first officiating experience. His first call got overturned by another official. Jefferson ruled an out-of-bounds ball in favor of the New York Knicks, but it should've favored the Portland Trail Blazers.
Jefferson then missed out on pointing a made 3-point shot. He admitted his mistake but ensured he had a smooth time making calls after those two incidents.
Jefferson seems to have enjoyed his time as an official. He appeared at the announcer's table to discuss his experience as a referee. He said he would love to return to the Summer League next year and attend the officiating class.