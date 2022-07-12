“I'm crying cause he really look like he shoulda been a ref”, “He looks legit lol hire this man so he can ruin legacies” - Fans hilariously react to Richard Jefferson’s refereeing debut at Summer League 

Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson refereed Monday's Summer League game between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. He officiated the second quarter of the game. Jefferson attended Summer League officiating meetings before taking up duty as a ref.

The ESPN broadcaster cited multiple reasons for his move. Here's what he Tweeted:

"Why do this? 1. Tremendous amount of knowledge about our game that I’ve learned sitting in classes with the best refs in the world

2. I do this because not many people would dare put themselves in this position. The more info I have the more informed I am as a broadcaster"

Richard Jefferson @Rjeff24 Why do this?

1. Tremendous amount of knowledge about our game that I’ve learned sitting in classes with the best refs in the world

2.I do this because not many people would dare put themselves in this position. The more info I have the more informed I am as a broadcaster 🫡 Why do this?1. Tremendous amount of knowledge about our game that I’ve learned sitting in classes with the best refs in the world 2.I do this because not many people would dare put themselves in this position. The more info I have the more informed I am as a broadcaster 🫡

Jefferson's reason for officiating testifies to his commitment as an ESPN broadcaster. Fans listen to his opinions and assessments about the game.

It was an unusual move for a former player, though. Jefferson struggled in his debut as a referee. The former Nets star officiating a Knicks game made his try more exciting to watch.

Jefferson has been vocal about not being a franchise fan in the past. His feelings on the Knicks became a talking point when news broke about him officiating in the game.

Richard Jefferson sent fans into a frenzy when he walked out of the tunnel in the referee's uniform. According to many, Jefferson resembled a regular NBA referee, which garnered hilarious reactions on NBA Twitter.

One fan wrote:

“I'm crying cause he really look like he shoulda been a ref”

Another added:

“He looks legit lol hire this man so he can ruin legacies”

Here are some of the best reactions to Richard Jefferson's debut as a referee:

J @DatKidJacob21 @NBA @Rjeff24 I'm crying cause he really look like he shoulda been a ref @NBA @Rjeff24 I'm crying cause he really look like he shoulda been a ref

Yuhitzme @yuhitzme810 @NBA @Rjeff24 He got tired of having to deal with perk everyday @NBA @Rjeff24 He got tired of having to deal with perk everyday

DJ @zahtyre18 @NBA @Rjeff24 Charles Barkley was right, ESPN makes you work way too much lol @NBA @Rjeff24 Charles Barkley was right, ESPN makes you work way too much lol

Cooper Halpern @CooperHalpern Richard Jefferson just blew his first call as a ref, much to the delight of everyone in attendance Richard Jefferson just blew his first call as a ref, much to the delight of everyone in attendance https://t.co/7Cic54Ox6Y

1stRdDraftPick @1stRdDraftPick @BleacherReport @NBA He looks legit lol hire this man so he can ruin legacies @BleacherReport @NBA He looks legit lol hire this man so he can ruin legacies 😂

SHOWTIME Basketball @shobasketball Richard Jefferson after reffing one quarter Richard Jefferson after reffing one quarter https://t.co/Ceujzq6QdV

Milkboy1516 @1516Ish @Rjeff24 Richard Jefferson next time he's broadcasting during a controversial call: @Rjeff24 Richard Jefferson next time he's broadcasting during a controversial call: https://t.co/UeQ32gfvBN

Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Richard Jefferson officiating tonight when somebody from the Blazers dunks on a Knicks player Richard Jefferson officiating tonight when somebody from the Blazers dunks on a Knicks player https://t.co/svD7p70KpO

SHOWTIME Basketball @shobasketball Richard Jefferson getting ready to ref the Knicks game Richard Jefferson getting ready to ref the Knicks game https://t.co/2NTk9DOVCh

🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers Richard Jefferson’s Referee experience tonight Richard Jefferson’s Referee experience tonight https://t.co/yxnJz81OSP

buckets @buckets richard jefferson when it’s time to ref the 2nd quarter of a summer league game richard jefferson when it’s time to ref the 2nd quarter of a summer league game https://t.co/CdmIZTlqfk

RexBanner @TheBeerBar0n321 @Rjeff24 You do it so you can derail the Knicks summer league championship aspirations! Don't lie! @Rjeff24 You do it so you can derail the Knicks summer league championship aspirations! Don't lie!

Richard Jefferson short of a perfect debut as an official, aims to make a comeback next year

Richard Jefferson didn't have an easy foray into his first officiating experience. His first call got overturned by another official. Jefferson ruled an out-of-bounds ball in favor of the New York Knicks, but it should've favored the Portland Trail Blazers.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp @Rjeff24 ’s first call as an NBA official gets met with HEAVY boo’s . @Rjeff24’s first call as an NBA official gets met with HEAVY boo’s 😂 https://t.co/xNnWJExHZx

Jefferson then missed out on pointing a made 3-point shot. He admitted his mistake but ensured he had a smooth time making calls after those two incidents.

NBA @NBA



Richard Jefferson officiating Q2 on ESPN 2 RJ forgot to signal it but the bucket is GOODRichard Jefferson officiating Q2 on ESPN 2 RJ forgot to signal it but the bucket is GOOD 🙌Richard Jefferson officiating Q2 on ESPN 2 https://t.co/L3zFMdii9e

Jefferson seems to have enjoyed his time as an official. He appeared at the announcer's table to discuss his experience as a referee. He said he would love to return to the Summer League next year and attend the officiating class.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far