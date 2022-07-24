“I’m eager to see KD going back and forth with 14 year olds on tiktok”, “My boy high as a f**kin kite” - Fans come up with rib-tickling reactions to Kevin Durant joining TikTok

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been in the limelight this offseason. Durant requesting a trade away from Brooklyn has been the most significant reason behind most stories. Along with that, KD's social media activities have also garnered plenty of attention.
The 12x NBA All-Star recently joined social media platform TikTok and posted a hilarious video on the app.
Durant seemed clueless about how to use TikTok and didn't hesitate to say that in his first ever post on the app.
"Yo, how to work this s**t?"
As usual, NBA Twitter didn't hesitate to troll Kevin Durant for not only joining TikTok but posting a hilarious video. Durant's TikTok username, "2way3level," also drew the attention of fans. Reactions poured in instantly, with the video going viral on Twitter.
One fan wrote:
"“I’m eager to see KD going back and forth with 14 year olds on tiktok”
Another added:
“My boy high as a f**kin kite”
Here are some more reactions:
Kevin Durant could stick with Brooklyn Nets as trade talks circling him slow down
Kevin Durant shook the trade market on June 30th, 2022, when he requested Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai for a trade move. KD listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred landing spots. Both teams tried to work out packages, while league-wide interest was also generated.
The Nets have been looking for a world-beating proposal for their talisman. Durant has four years left on his current deal, so Brooklyn has taken their time to pick the offer that best suits them. So far, no team has been able to meet their expectations.
Rudy Gobert's blockbuster trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves has also disturbed the market. The Timberwolves sent five first-round picks to the Utah Jazz and multiple expiring contracts to acquire Gobert.
Kevin Durant is arguably among the top three players in the league, so the Nets are looking for a package better than what Minnesota assembled for Gobert.
However, that makes it difficult for teams to form a suitable package for KD. Unless multiple teams are involved and every team gets compensated equally, a deal isn't likely to go through.
Acquiring Durant would mean a contending team losing out on significant depth, which could hamper their chances of making a run for the championship.