“I’m not even close yet, I’m not done yet” - Giannis Antetokounmpo on whether he is already an NBA all-time great

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has had an amazing run this season. His blend of athleticism and poise has made him unstoppable and virtually unguardable by any player who has been tasked with trying to keep him in check.

In the last 8 games played, Antetokounmpo has averaged 32.8 points per game, leading the Bucks to 5 wins in the process. His amazing performances this campaign have rightly seen the man known as "the Greek Freak" be put squarely in the MVP conversation.

In an exclusive interview with the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo responded to being up there amongst the all-time greats and how it makes him feel. Antetokounmpo revealed that he doesn't think he's there yet, stating he's not done.

"I'm just trying to do what I do everyday, which is work hard. Being up there with all-time greats, I'm not even close yet. I'm not done yet!"

"I'm just trying to do what I do everyday, which is work hard. Being up there with all-time greats, I'm not even close yet. I'm not done yet!"

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the league in offensive win shares and free throws. He ranks second in player efficiency rating and box plus/minus. With 28.4 points scored per game, he also ranks third in the league in terms of points per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up a triple-double performance against the Golden State Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks posts up against Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of the game at Spectrum Center on January 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Golden State Warriors, led by another all-time great in Steph Curry, at the Fiserv Forum for their 44th game of the season. The Bucks hit the ground running from the second the jump-off commenced.

They took the lead in the first quarter and held a 16-point margin over the Warriors by the end of the quarter. The second quarter proved to be even more explosive as the Bucks extended their lead by a further 23 points, ending the first half with a 39 point lead. However, the Warriors won the second half, posting 61 points against the Bucks' 41 points, but it wasn't enough to cut the deficit. The Bucks ultimately came away with a convincing 118-99 win on the back of Antetokounmpo's stellar outing.

30 PTS

11/17 FG

12 REB

11 AST

3 BLK



Bucks win by 19 The Warriors had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:30 PTS11/17 FG12 REB11 AST3 BLKBucks win by 19 The Warriors had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:◽️ 30 PTS◽️ 11/17 FG◽️ 12 REB◽️ 11 AST◽️ 3 BLKBucks win by 19 👀 https://t.co/eAL0TXidDZ

The 27-year old recorded a triple-double, scoring 30 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists. This becomes his third triple-double of the season, having recorded 22 double-doubles. Khris Middleton posted 23 points, leading the team in three-points, scoring 5 out of 7 attempts. Bobby Portis also had a great outing, scoring 20 points, sinking in 4 out of 7 three-pointers attempted.

Edited by David Nyland