"I'm going to be nervous": Dirk Nowitzki says he is tensed and emotional ahead of induction into Naismith Hall of Fame

On August 12, Dirk Nowitzki will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “The German Jesus” will be joined by others including Tony Parker, Dwyane Wade, Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon.

When asked about his thoughts as the day comes closer, the Dallas Mavericks icon replied:

“I’m going to be nervous, but I’m also going to try to enjoy the stage, looking down at all these amazing athletes. This is only going to happen once in my life, so hopefully I’ll get up there and pause a moment and …”

“Wow. I get a little frog in my throat as we speak about it.”

Nowitzki, like the class of 2023, was informed he was selected to be part of the enviable body back in March. He later announced that he will be presented by former teammates Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, who were inducted in 2018.

Dirk Nowitzki’s choice of Kidd and Nash had a sentimental reason as he will join them in the Hall of Fame. He was there when the two legendary point guards were inducted and had this to say about that experience:

“I remember being so happy for those two; that they got to go in for the careers they had. I remember just sitting and soaking it all in and listening to all the speeches. Now I’m so happy, I actually can’t believe it’s my time now.”

The Dallas Mavericks picked Dirk Nowitzki as the 9th pick in the 1998 NBA Draft. Then Mavs coach Don Nelson promptly piled pressure when he declared that the team had just acquired the Rookie of the Year winner.

The German, however, suffered an injury and played just 47 games. Vince Carter, who was picked four spots ahead of him, won the ROY.

The Mavericks knew, though, that they had a franchise player in their hands starting Nowitzki’s sophomore year. He averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. “The German Jesus” also started rolling out a patented shot that would become iconic in basketball.

Dirk Nowitzki’s one-legged fadeaway helped turn him into one of basketball's most unique and unstoppable forces. He was the biggest reason why the Dallas Mavericks won an NBA championship.

Winning the 2011 championship guaranteed Dirk Nowitzki will enter the Hall of Fame

Dirk Nowitzki was a nine-time All-Star and the NBA MVP during the 2006-07 season before he led the Dallas Mavericks to the 2011 championship. Had he failed to win the big one, few would question his Hall of Fame credentials.

Beating the famed trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, however, guaranteed his spot in Springfield. The Mavericks pulled off a stunning upset against a trio in their prime who were considered the best in the NBA at that time.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



- 2011 NBA champion

- 2011 NBA Finals MVP

- 2007 NBA MVP

- Ranks 6th in all-time scoring



What a career pic.twitter.com/pVImVdfJHt Dirk Nowitzki will have his jersey in the rafters tonight- 2011 NBA champion- 2011 NBA Finals MVP- 2007 NBA MVP- Ranks 6th in all-time scoringWhat a career

The Mavericks retired his number and built a statue in front of their arena to honor the legendary German.

