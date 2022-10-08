"I'm not going to say a Big 4, that's not a Big 4” – Former All-Star denies there is a ‘Big 4’ on Lakers, considers Patrick Beverley is not an addition to the existing ‘Big 3’ of Lakers led by Lebron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to get big things out of their new addition this year in veteran Patrick Beverley. It was a disappointing 2021-22 campaign for the Lakers, especially after coming into the season with such high aspirations.

After acquiring veteran star Russell Westbrook last offseason, the Lakers were hoping to make a serious run at a championship. Instead, the team saw their season take a dark turn due to injuries and inconsistent play on the court. Now, it's clear that the Lakers needed a change, especially when it comes to the mentality of the roster. That's just why the Lakers believe that Patrick Beverley could be a welcomed addition to the team.

Not everyone is convinced though, as some believe that the Lakers will need to make some more moves if they want to have a chance to contend for a spot in the NBA playoffs. One of those doubters is former head coach Mark Jackson. After being suggested that Beverley's addition could be part of a "Big 4" including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, Jackson was quick to disagree.

"I'm not going to say a Big 4, that's not a Big 4”

Patrick Beverley and the Lakers look to get back on track in 2022-23

Patrick Beverley has become one of the top additions for this Los Angeles Lakers team this offseason. The hope is that not only will Beverley contribute with his play on the court, but his mentality off the court will help the team as well.

Time will tell if the Lakers are going to be able to truly see the 2022-23 season become a way for them to quickly turn the page after last year. If the team is going to have some drastic changes, they are going to need to stay healthy more than anything.

The addition of Beverley could be perfect for this Lakers squad moving forward. If it's going to be that way, the Lakers will need the likes of Anthony Davis and LeBron James to stay as healthy as possible. The key as well will be getting Russell Westbrook to bounce back after seeing his play take a rapid decline last year. Westbrook has been mentioned in numerous trade rumors, meaning the Lakers could be aggressive in trade talks again if he struggles out of the gate.

