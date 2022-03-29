"I'm going to see Kyrie Irving" - Damian Lillard reserves high praise for Brooklyn Nets star, reveals Devin Booker is his favorite NBA player

Damian Lillard talked about how much he loves watching Kyrie Irving play and then revealed his favorite NBA player Monday. Irving caught praise from the fellow NBA star on an episode of “Club Shay Shay” on YouTube.

Damian Lillard shows love to Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker

Host Shannon Sharpe asked Lillard:

“I got two courtside seats. You and your wife going the game. Who are you going to see?”

Lillard replied:

“I’m going to see Kyrie Irving play. I just love the way Kyrie play. I just love the way his game looks. It’s his handles, but it’s just the way he move and how he can play the game. He got the most beautiful game ever, like, just the way it look.”

Lillard, the Portland Trailblazers' star shooter, has quite the handles himself. As Lillard handles the ball much like Irving does, it makes sense that his favorite player to watch is Irving. However, fans only got to see that magic for 29 games this season before Dame got derailed with an abdominal injury. The injury has sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Lillard will get to watch more of Irving now that he is allowed to play back in Brooklyn. Kyrie joined his squad at home for the first time in a 119-110 loss against the Hornets on Sunday night. Irving finished with 16 points and 11 assists.

Kyrie and Dame have both played less than 30 games this season. Irving has made only 22 appearances. He is averaging 27.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. A notable offensive contribution, with “the most beautiful game ever” according to Dame, Brooklyn is happy to have Kyrie back for home games.

After explaining his love for Irving, Lillard said there's a second player he would go watch as well. Lillard said:

“I’m going to see Kyrie Irving, and I’m going to see Devin Booker. Book my favorite player in the NBA.”

Devin Booker has appeared in 64 games, averaging 26.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.9 apg. Booker had a great performance Thursday against the Nuggets, totaling 49 points and 10 assists to help his team to its 60th win of the season.

The Suns (61-14) overtook the Philadelphia 76ers 114-104 on Sunday night.

Booker has proven to be clutch in all areas this season, managing it with so much flair it looks easy. Watching Book with the ball in the key is something to marvel at as most times he pulls up that jumper, it’s hitting that mesh.

Lillard’s mention of Irving and Booker are understandable when weighing their styles up against each other. All three are quick, aggressive shooters, and they all do it with their own flair.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein