“I’m gonna call this series from him lame and lamer” - Skip Bayless on 2-time All-Star being overrated after his struggles in the playoffs

Atlanta Hawks headliner Trae Young has come under immense criticism from analyst Skip Bayless, who has often called him overrated in the past.

Bayless said Young's performances in the 4-1 series loss to the Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs have been "lame." On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Bayless said:

"I will preface my remarks by saying I like Trae Young off the court, he does not like me and I don't care. He has called me lame, and I’m gonna call this series from him lame and lamer, because that's what it got to be. My problem is that he's just too little, and when I say overrated, it's because everybody else is rating him on the superstar level.

"He can't muscle you, he can't create space with his physique and he shoots way too many threes for my taste and way too many logo 3s."

Young had a nightmare series, averaging just 15.4 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 35.1%, including 21.1% from 3-point range. He also averaged 6.0 turnovers and failed to score more than 11 points in three games. In the regular season, he averaged 28.4 ppg and 9.7 apg, shooting 46.0%, including 38.2% from 3-point range. He also had 3.5 turnovers per game.

Is Skip Bayless right in calling Trae Young overrated?

Young in action against the Indiana Pacers

The Trae Young and Luka Dončić rivalry began in the 2018 draft in a draft-night deal. The Atlanta Hawks chose Doncic at No. 3 but traded down to get Young with the fifth pick. Atlanta believed he was the franchise point guard the organization desperately needed.

The franchise was swarmed with criticism initially. Doncic was the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year ahead of Young and has been an All-Star three times. But looking at the deal now, one could well make an argument that the Hawks came away with good value. Young has been an All-Star twice.

Young has been compared to Steph Curry, and it makes sense as they are of similar build and play the same position. They have handles very identical to one another and possess long-range marksmanship like one another.

But where the comparison falls apart is the fact that Young runs the offense for the Hawks and has to be a floor general just as much as a shooter. Curry doesn't need to do that as he has Draymond Green, who is tasked with running the Warriors offense.

Either way, being compared to Curry, a three-time champion, two-time MVP and the league's all-time 3-point king, is a testament to Young's greatness. But it might be one of the primary reasons why Skip Bayless believes he is overrated.

